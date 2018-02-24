Lebo M to his son: 'You are our pride and joy'

Even though Lebo M wears many hats as a world-renowned producer, one of the roles he's evidently super proud of is his role as a father.

Lebo M could not stop gushing with pride over how his son has grown into a fine young man.

Taking to Instagram on his son, Tshepiso's 21st birthday, Lebo M described him as a blessing.

"I often wonder how many fathers out there, are as truly blessed as some of us are. My son turns 21 years old today and I am struggling to comprehend the gift he is...not only to me as a father, our family but the world. I know no young man with a heart of gold and a mind to complement as my son Tshepiso Thabiso Morake. You are our pride and joy."

Lebo M's son celebrated his special day with him in L.A. #Special