Making moves! Lady Zamar to launch her own fashion range

Musician Lady Zamar slayed 2017 with her hits but is planning to spread her wings with the launch of a fashion range and reality show in the next few months.

The Love is Blind hitmaker has always had an eye for fashion and has often arrived at gigs in unique outfits. She told TshisaLIVE that she is ready to share her design secrets with a range of clothing created by her.

My range, Pin Naple, has been in the works for some time. We make really high-end clothing for evening events or custom outfits for special occasions. It has different sections and lines. I am the chief designer but there are assistant designers and seamstresses who help make the dresses. Everything I wear to my shows are from Pin Naple."

The first collection from her range will drop in the third quarter of this year.

The singer said she was hesitant to go into fashion because she didn't want to be seen as "another artist trying to go into fashion to make money".

"I have always been a designer but I have never had the confidence to wear my own designs. For the first time I have that confidence and I am now the canvas for my own art."

Another project that has been brewing and will come to boil this year is her eagerly-anticipated reality show, From Music With Love.

"I have been filming for over a year now and it is done. We are in talks with a number of production companies to bring it to screens. It is projected to air in August but that might change because we are trying to get cinemas to host free premieres of it."