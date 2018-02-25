TshisaLIVE

Maphorisa on not finishing school: I guess I have to go back

25 February 2018 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Maphorisa dropped out of school to pursue music.
DJ Maphorisa dropped out of school to pursue music.
Image: Via DJ Maphorisa’s Instagram

DJ Maphorisa is one of several celebs who have carved out successful careers despite not finishing matric, and the producer is now eyeing the idea of returning to school to complete his studies.

Maphorisa was in grade 11 when he got his first deal and soon after left school to pursue his dream of becoming a DJ.

"I wasn't going to school when I got the deal. It made me realise that maybe this was possible. I didn't finish school, to be honest. I ended up in grade 11 and I went to college to do A (technical) courses: A1,A2,A3. That is where I followed my dream. I guess I have to go back"

He said he was motivated to return because he sometimes struggled to understand some of the contracts he was required to read.

"I am struggling to read contracts and stuff," he admitted.

Speaking to Drum last month, Maphorisa recounted how as a child he would drum on the desk with a ruler and entertain his class with beats. He also reflected on the heartbreak his parents felt when he told them he wanted to drop out of school

"It took me a long time to convince my parents that school bored me. I believe that people should go to school but I had a different vision," he said. 

The star has gone on to make waves internationally and told TshisaLIVE last year he was honoured to represent Mzansi.

"It is always an honour to represent South Africa and Africa when I travel to places outside of the continent. It's cool to play to audiences that may have never heard this kind of music. Like gqom for example: When you play it they have no idea what they're hearing but they can't help but move to it."

WATCH: 3 times politicians used song lyrics to get our attention in parly

There's no denying that Parliament is one of the most lit places on Mzansi soil, but every now and then, politicians go the extra mile for the spice. ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Mzansi still shook over that Gigaba and Kendrick Lamar moment

When President Cyril Ramaphosa quoted Hugh Masekela's song, Thuma Mina (Send Me) in his maiden state of the nation address, the clip went viral and ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

IN MEMES: Skeem Saam's Leshole finally gets a break!

After weeks of putting fans through a roller coaster of emotions, creators of popular soapie Skeem Saam finally brought some good fortune to ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Pregnant at 40! Thembi Seete is going to be a mom TshisaLIVE
  2. Boity sure ain't looking for a broke bae TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter puts Cassper Nyovest on blast for telling people to 'travel more' TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: Uthando Nes'thembu sparks age-old Christianity vs ancestors debate TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Tira on jealousy, free data & calling fans broke TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Quickfire with Miss South Africa 2017 Adè van Heerden
Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment
X