TshisaLIVE

Royal swag! Black Coffee just gave us the feels with one picture

25 February 2018 - 12:00 By Jessica Levitt
Black Coffee just stays winning.
Black Coffee just stays winning.
Image: Sydelle Willow Smith

Is there anything this guy can't do?

No. The answer is no.

Black Coffee posted a picture of himself in an African inspired photoshoot and it gave us all kinds of feels.

Africa is the Future. Styled = @rich_mnisi 📸= @trevor_stuurman #axesouthafrica

A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee) on

He didn't need to say much but his caption still grabbed our heart.

"Africa is the future," he wrote.

With over 70,000 double taps you can be sure that we were owned. 

Most read

  1. Pregnant at 40! Thembi Seete is going to be a mom TshisaLIVE
  2. Boity sure ain't looking for a broke bae TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter puts Cassper Nyovest on blast for telling people to 'travel more' TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: Uthando Nes'thembu sparks age-old Christianity vs ancestors debate TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Tira on jealousy, free data & calling fans broke TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Quickfire with Miss South Africa 2017 Adè van Heerden
Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment
X