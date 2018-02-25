Royal swag! Black Coffee just gave us the feels with one picture
25 February 2018 - 12:00
Is there anything this guy can't do?
No. The answer is no.
Black Coffee posted a picture of himself in an African inspired photoshoot and it gave us all kinds of feels.
He didn't need to say much but his caption still grabbed our heart.
"Africa is the future," he wrote.
With over 70,000 double taps you can be sure that we were owned.
