Zikhona Sodlaka serves sauce in latest photoshoot
25 February 2018 - 14:00
Actress Zikhona Sodlaka set social media on fire with snaps from her latest shoot.
Dressed in sexy white underwear with an African inspired hat and necklace, and a lace kimono, Zikhona looked smoking-hot.
This right here is sauce on a whole new level!
She also shared other pictures from the sultry shoot. Enjoy!
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE