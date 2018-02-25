TshisaLIVE

Zikhona Sodlaka serves sauce in latest photoshoot

25 February 2018 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Zikhona Sodlaka oozes sex appeal in latest shoot.
Zikhona Sodlaka oozes sex appeal in latest shoot.
Image: Via Instagram

Actress Zikhona Sodlaka set social media on fire with snaps from her latest shoot. 

Dressed in sexy white underwear with an African inspired hat and necklace, and a lace kimono, Zikhona looked smoking-hot. 

This right here is sauce on a whole new level! 

let's Queen, while they slay.

A post shared by Zikhona Sodlaka (@zikhonasodlaka) on

She also shared other pictures from the sultry shoot. Enjoy! 

#black 📷 @phindothesoil

A post shared by Zikhona Sodlaka (@zikhonasodlaka) on

#black 📷 @rezebonna

A post shared by Zikhona Sodlaka (@zikhonasodlaka) on

Pregnant at 40! Thembi Seete is going to be a mom

TshisaLIVE can confirm that Thembi Seete is pregnant with her first child and is preparing for the new role in her life: motherhood. Rumours about ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'It would be an honour'- Fans call for Brighton Ngoma to play Trevor Noah in biopic

Scandal! actor Brighton Ngoma has emerged as fan's favourite to play the role of Trevor Noah in a upcoming film about the local comedian's life, with ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Inxeba producers appeal to fans not to resort to piracy

Producers of Inxeba (The Wound) have appealed to people not to support piracy and wait until the film is made available through official ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Mpumi deals with heartbreak through music: I thought my world had ended

Umoya songbird Mpumi Somandla has reflected on the heartbreak of losing a partner she thought was her eternity, telling TshisaLIVE that she was not ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Pregnant at 40! Thembi Seete is going to be a mom TshisaLIVE
  2. Boity sure ain't looking for a broke bae TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter puts Cassper Nyovest on blast for telling people to 'travel more' TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: Uthando Nes'thembu sparks age-old Christianity vs ancestors debate TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Tira on jealousy, free data & calling fans broke TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Quickfire with Miss South Africa 2017 Adè van Heerden
Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment
X