DJ Zinhle on new bae rumours: We are just friends

26 February 2018 - 13:09 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Zinhle met Collin through her interest in real estate and decor.
Image: Via Instagram

DJ Zinhle has responded to weekend reports, which claimed she found love in the arms of flashy Namibian businessman Collin Venaani, explaining that the pair are just friends.

Sunday Sun sources claimed Zinhle and Collin were spotted all loved up in a Johannesburg nightclub three weeks ago and that the real estate businessman was keeping her mind off her alleged break-up with Brendon Naidoo.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Monday, DJ Zinhle's management refused to confirm whether she was dating Collin or not, but revealed they had become friends over their shared interest in real estate and design.

"Her home project has led to a greater interest in property, décor and design, which has opened multiple opportunities for Zinhle. Collin and Zinhle have become friends through this newly found interest," her PR manager Jessica Porter said.

She said that Zinhle's focus was solely on her music, child and new home.

"Zinhle is currently completely focused on her daughter Kairo, her career and settling into their new home." 

Zinhle has in the past refused to comment about her private life, only speaking out occasionally on social media during her relationship with Brendon.

Speaking about the toll building her new home had on her health, Zinhle recently told TV host Tumi Morake that at one point she felt so overwhelmed she thought she was going to die.

Zinhle said she learnt to cope with the endless demands by taking it one moment at a time and leaning on the support of others.

"I make it work but I have been feeling a little overwhelmed lately. It is a bit too much. Especially with the house project, I thought I was going to die at one point."

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
