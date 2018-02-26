DJ Zinhle on new bae rumours: We are just friends

"Her home project has led to a greater interest in property, décor and design, which has opened multiple opportunities for Zinhle. Collin and Zinhle have become friends through this newly found interest," her PR manager Jessica Porter said.

She said that Zinhle's focus was solely on her music, child and new home.

"Zinhle is currently completely focused on her daughter Kairo, her career and settling into their new home."

Zinhle has in the past refused to comment about her private life, only speaking out occasionally on social media during her relationship with Brendon.

Speaking about the toll building her new home had on her health, Zinhle recently told TV host Tumi Morake that at one point she felt so overwhelmed she thought she was going to die.

Zinhle said she learnt to cope with the endless demands by taking it one moment at a time and leaning on the support of others.

"I make it work but I have been feeling a little overwhelmed lately. It is a bit too much. Especially with the house project, I thought I was going to die at one point."