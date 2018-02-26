TshisaLIVE

Get this idiot off TV – Celebs & fans 'tired' of Date My Family bachelor

26 February 2018 - 09:16 By Kyle Zeeman
Luhle had Twitter in a tizz over his "disrespectful" attitude.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic's Twitter

After trying to find love on another reality show just a few months ago, accounting student Luhle headed to Date My Family on Sunday night to look for his soul mate, but his attitude had viewers and celebs rattled.

Luhle told viewers he was looking for a beautiful woman, who would cook and clean for him, and wasn't rude. However fans were quick to point out that he was the one who was rude after he threw shade at his potential dates and their families.

A number of cringe-worthy moments had Twitter users convinced that Luhle was only on the show for food and fame. And when he finally went on a date, among other things, he demanded that his date go to gym.

Fans of the show quickly dragged him for his attitude, labelling him disrespectful, immature and annoying.

They were joined by celebs like Boity Thulo and Thando Thabethe who also vented their frustration over what they were seeing. 

At least there was a slight break from the Luhle drag-fest when viewers caught sight of one of the contestants toes, leading to dozens of memes about her feet. 

The fact that Luhle had been on screens once again resurrected arguments over whether the show is indeed scripted and faked by paid actors.

Rapper HHP added his voice to the dozens who lambasted the show and its "wannabee celebs".

