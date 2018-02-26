Get this idiot off TV – Celebs & fans 'tired' of Date My Family bachelor
After trying to find love on another reality show just a few months ago, accounting student Luhle headed to Date My Family on Sunday night to look for his soul mate, but his attitude had viewers and celebs rattled.
Luhle told viewers he was looking for a beautiful woman, who would cook and clean for him, and wasn't rude. However fans were quick to point out that he was the one who was rude after he threw shade at his potential dates and their families.
A number of cringe-worthy moments had Twitter users convinced that Luhle was only on the show for food and fame. And when he finally went on a date, among other things, he demanded that his date go to gym.
Fans of the show quickly dragged him for his attitude, labelling him disrespectful, immature and annoying.
They were joined by celebs like Boity Thulo and Thando Thabethe who also vented their frustration over what they were seeing.
This kid is so disrespectful! I would have told him to gtfo of my home. Wow! #DateMyFamily— Boity Thulo (@Boity) February 25, 2018
#DateMyFamily when Satan finally leaves 😂 pic.twitter.com/7LiVoVMZJT— Ally McBeal (@comminterest) February 25, 2018
#DateMyFamily this guy proved the term " men are trash" pic.twitter.com/UfzmCsQXlW— TSHEPO KGAKANE (@TshepoKgakane) February 25, 2018
Hhai on behalf of the RMSA (Real Men of South Africa) we are temporary suspending Luhle's license to call himself one of us. Lesotho please make room for him. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/TUiy89V3UW— Bekithemba Zulu🇿🇦 (@BekithembaZ) February 25, 2018
There you have it#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/GW2S0WP6yj— Ntsikelelo Calvin Nt (@canga8876) February 25, 2018
Wuuu luhle is captured by the Gubtas struu...#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/1uv5F9GFSq— vosho lady (@ntontorizer) February 25, 2018
This guy is disrespectful and immature #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/fLpnHj4gCN— Intwana yenu (@Onke_Y) February 25, 2018
Whenever Luhle opens his mouth— KwaziNgcobo (@BrightKwazi) February 25, 2018
Me : #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/wpwK7qPe6g
At least there was a slight break from the Luhle drag-fest when viewers caught sight of one of the contestants toes, leading to dozens of memes about her feet.
Tht is Y Whn I Hit On Someone First I Look At Her Toes ,This Is Shaka Zulu Mos Where He Came Frm? #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/ks2JPWlr6X— Kwandile Jimmy (@kwandile_jimmy) February 25, 2018
#DateMyFamily the toes thou pic.twitter.com/FpMOFRNkDD— dumezweni mathebula (@D_Mathebula26) February 25, 2018
@DateMyFamilySA those toes mara #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/5Vcdh0Kcd5— #WiLDEXPLOSION 03•03•2018 (@phatnelz) February 25, 2018
#DateMyFamily these toes though! 😂😂😂 The camera just zoomed in, special nje! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LtgHPpO4Jr— Courage Rudzani Kh (@RCourage25) February 25, 2018
The fact that Luhle had been on screens once again resurrected arguments over whether the show is indeed scripted and faked by paid actors.
Rapper HHP added his voice to the dozens who lambasted the show and its "wannabee celebs".
Sorry for seeming petty. I really love #DateMyFamily. It’s our version of Dinner Date. But now you killed it for me. It’s like the day I watched #Ramatlhale 🐤 as a kid and saw a human neck under ramatlhale’s costume. #ExposingMyAge 🤣😂— Jabba™ (@HipHopPantsula) February 25, 2018
Date My Family, Take Me Out, and another Mzantsi Magic show ya Friday is using the same models/actors/contestants. Same people getting recycled over & over on tv. What a Turn Off. #RentAContestant 🤬— Jabba™ (@HipHopPantsula) February 25, 2018
