Get this idiot off TV – Celebs & fans 'tired' of Date My Family bachelor

After trying to find love on another reality show just a few months ago, accounting student Luhle headed to Date My Family on Sunday night to look for his soul mate, but his attitude had viewers and celebs rattled.

Luhle told viewers he was looking for a beautiful woman, who would cook and clean for him, and wasn't rude. However fans were quick to point out that he was the one who was rude after he threw shade at his potential dates and their families.

A number of cringe-worthy moments had Twitter users convinced that Luhle was only on the show for food and fame. And when he finally went on a date, among other things, he demanded that his date go to gym.

Fans of the show quickly dragged him for his attitude, labelling him disrespectful, immature and annoying.

They were joined by celebs like Boity Thulo and Thando Thabethe who also vented their frustration over what they were seeing.