Slindile Nodangala reflects on earning R40 a week

26 February 2018 - 10:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Slindile Nodangala plays the role of Beauty on the hit drama series Lockdown.
Veteran actress Slindile Nodangala, who has been in the industry for over two decades took a trip down memory lane to reflect on her humble beginnings. 

Taking to social media to celebrate being in the industry for 29 years, Slindile told fans how she started earning a mere R40 a week. 

"29 years in the acting industry, when I started in 1989 I was earning R40 per week," he said. 

Fans joked with Slindile about now earning R40,000 per call, which she laughed off, saying that she sometimes thought about becoming a nurse because of the benefits. 

"I toyed with the idea of becoming a nurse or zulu police cause at least they have benefits but your calling is your calling." 

After leaving Generations in 2015, Slindile was off screens for a while as roles were few and far between.

Then last year she made an explosive comeback on Mzansi Magic's Lockdown. 

"I’ve been an actress for 28 years, so the lack of jobs wasn’t new to me. In theatre, there are times where you won’t get jobs for as long as eight months. It’s through those tough times that I realised I had good friends because my friends and family were there for me and carried me through," she told Destiny magazine in an interview last year. 

