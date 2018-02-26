Trevor Gumbi hits back at 'drug relapse' suggestions
Comedian Trevor Gumbi has come out strongly against suggestions that he may be taking drugs again, after he shared a string of tweets about his death wishes.
Although Trevor is known for his no-fear approach where controversial or taboo topics are concerned, it seems some of his friends thought the topic of death was a no go area for him.
Over the weekend Trevor took to Twitter to jokingly share his "death wishes" under the hashtag #MyFuneral, where he outlined how he would want things to happen during his funeral.
However, Trevor said he later received messages from people expressing their concern that he might have relapsed and was "back on drugs".
Just woke up to messages from “concerned friends” over #MyFuneral tweets saying I must’ve relapsed. First of all, BESIDES the fact that I was having a laugh tweeting that stuff, IF we were REAL friends you’d know that I’m FAR from that, secondly,....— Trevor Gumbi (@trevorgumbi) February 25, 2018
The comedian has never shied away from sharing both the trials and victorious moments in his life. He's always found a comical aspect to all his life problems including his divorce and his addiction to drugs.
Trevor didn't take take kindly to people jumping to conclusions and the comments that the only reason he would tweet about death was if he was "intoxicated".
....secondly, that is a huge indication of how we think as black people. So a person has to be high to speak of their final wishes ? To make sure they don’t leave family in debt and wish to have the last gathering held in their name to run in a certain way ?— Trevor Gumbi (@trevorgumbi) February 25, 2018
Trevor warned the so-called-friends to either mind their own business or learn to use their brains.
In closing, TWO THINGS : either grow up and start using that dark matter between your ears OR mind your business “friends”— Trevor Gumbi (@trevorgumbi) February 25, 2018
In case you missed the comedian's tweets about his funeral wishes, here are some of them below.
I want to be cremated and my ashes placed in a shoe box at #MyFuneral— Trevor Gumbi (@trevorgumbi) February 24, 2018
The ONLY food to be served at #MyFuneral has to be cucumber sandwiches and rooibos tea, NO milk and NO sugar— Trevor Gumbi (@trevorgumbi) February 24, 2018
After #MyFuneral I want my sons to scatter my ashes in the ocean in Cairo and Cape Town, but they HAVE to drive there, in one car, together, just them.— Trevor Gumbi (@trevorgumbi) February 24, 2018
Seating will be divided into 4 sections at #MyFuneral— Trevor Gumbi (@trevorgumbi) February 24, 2018
1 - family
2 - friends
3 - people I’ve had sexual relations with
4 - all of the above
