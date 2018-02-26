Trevor Gumbi hits back at 'drug relapse' suggestions

Comedian Trevor Gumbi has come out strongly against suggestions that he may be taking drugs again, after he shared a string of tweets about his death wishes.

Although Trevor is known for his no-fear approach where controversial or taboo topics are concerned, it seems some of his friends thought the topic of death was a no go area for him.

Over the weekend Trevor took to Twitter to jokingly share his "death wishes" under the hashtag #MyFuneral, where he outlined how he would want things to happen during his funeral.

However, Trevor said he later received messages from people expressing their concern that he might have relapsed and was "back on drugs".