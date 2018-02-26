TshisaLIVE

Trevor Gumbi hits back at 'drug relapse' suggestions

26 February 2018 - 12:11 By Chrizelda Kekana
Trevor Gumbi didn't take kindly to people assuming he's relapsed.
Image: Via Instagram

Comedian Trevor Gumbi has come out strongly against suggestions that he may be taking drugs again, after he shared a string of tweets about his death wishes. 

Although Trevor is known for his no-fear approach where controversial or taboo topics are concerned, it seems some of his friends thought the topic of death was a no go area for him. 

Over the weekend Trevor took to Twitter to jokingly share his "death wishes" under the hashtag #MyFuneral, where he outlined how he would want things to happen during his funeral. 

However, Trevor said he later received messages from people expressing their concern that he might have relapsed and was "back on drugs".

The comedian has never shied away from sharing both the trials and victorious moments in his life. He's always found a comical aspect to all his life problems including his divorce and his addiction to drugs.

Trevor didn't take take kindly to people jumping to conclusions and the comments that the only reason he would tweet about death was if he was "intoxicated". 

Trevor warned the so-called-friends to either mind their own business or learn to use their brains.

In case you missed the comedian's tweets about his funeral wishes, here are some of them below.

