Cassper, Black Coffee and Caster Semenya nominated for Kids' Choice Awards

Halala Mzansi!

Three South Africans got the nod from the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards alongside big international names like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Harry Styles.

“The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards offer a platform for African stars to be recognised for their excellence in their various talents including, music, sport and television by kids all over the globe," said Viacom International Media Networks Africa Executive Vice President Alex Okosi.

Black Coffee was nominated in the Favourite Global Music Star category while Caster and Cassper were nominated in the Favourite African Star category.

Here is the full list of nominees.

Favourite Global Music Star

Black Coffee (Africa)

BTS (Asia)

Lorde (Australia/New Zealand)

Maluma (South America)

Taylor Swift (North America)

The Vamps (UK)

Zara Larsson (Europe)

Favourite African star

Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)

Caster Semenya (South Africa)

Davido (Nigeria)

Emmanuella (Nigeria)

Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

