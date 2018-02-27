Cassper, Black Coffee and Caster Semenya nominated for Kids' Choice Awards
Halala Mzansi!
Three South Africans got the nod from the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards alongside big international names like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Harry Styles.
“The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards offer a platform for African stars to be recognised for their excellence in their various talents including, music, sport and television by kids all over the globe," said Viacom International Media Networks Africa Executive Vice President Alex Okosi.
Black Coffee was nominated in the Favourite Global Music Star category while Caster and Cassper were nominated in the Favourite African Star category.
Here is the full list of nominees.
Favourite Movie
Beauty and the Beast
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Pitch Perfect 3
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The Greatest Showman
Wonder Woman
Favourite Movie Actor
Ben Affleck (Batman, Justice League)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Ragnarok)
Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)
Dwayne Johnson (Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)
Kevin Hart (Moose Finbar, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)
Will Ferrell (Brad, Daddy’s Home 2)
Favourite Movie Actress
Anna Kendrick (Beca, Pitch Perfect 3)
Daisy Ridley (Rey, Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
Emma Watson (Belle, Beauty and the Beast)
Gal Gadot (Diana/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman & Justice League)
Zendaya (Anne Wheeler, The Greatest Showman & Michelle, Spider-Man: Homecoming)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)
Favourite Animated Movie
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Cars 3
Coco
Despicable Me 3
Ferdinand
Smurfs: The Lost Village
The Emoji Movie
The Lego Batman Movie
Favourite Music Group
Coldplay
Fifth Harmony
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
The Chainsmokers
Twenty One Pilots
Favourite Male Artist
Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Ed Sheeran
Luis Fonsi
Kendrick Lamar
Shawn Mendes
Favourite Female Artist
Beyoncé
Demi Lovato
Katy Perry
Pink
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Favourite Song
Despacito (Remix) – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber
HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar
I’m The One – DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne
It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo
Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift
Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
Thunder – Imagine Dragons
Favourite Breakout Artist
Alessia Cara
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Harry Styles
Khalid
Noah Cyrus
Favourite Global Music Star
Black Coffee (Africa)
BTS (Asia)
Lorde (Australia/New Zealand)
Maluma (South America)
Taylor Swift (North America)
The Vamps (UK)
Zara Larsson (Europe)
Favourite TV Show
Fuller House
Henry Danger
K.C. Undercover
Power Rangers Ninja Steel
Stranger Things
The Big Bang Theory
The Flash
The Thundermans
Favourite Cartoon
Alvin!!! And the Chipmunks
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Loud House
The Simpsons
Favourite TV Actor
Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes, The Walking Dead)
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger)
Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans)
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
William Shewfelt (Brody Romero/Red Ranger, Power Rangers Ninja Steel)
Favourite TV Actress
Candace Cameron-Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)
Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans)
Lizzy Greene (Dawn Harper, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)
Favourite African star
Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)
Caster Semenya (South Africa)
Davido (Nigeria)
Emmanuella (Nigeria)
Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Favourite Video Game
Just Dance 2018
Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Minecraft: Java Edition
Star Wars Battlefront II
Super Mario Odyssey
Favourite Funny YouTuber
Alex Wassabi
Dan TDM
Dude Perfect
Liza Koshy
Markiplier
Miranda Sings
Favourite Musical YouTuber
Ayo & Teo
Jack & Jack
Jacob Sartorius
Johnny Orlando
JoJo Siwa
Why Don’t We
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE