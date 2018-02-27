IN MEMES: The Queen's Onica is a leader for all side-chicks
While there are unspoken rules of accepted side-chick behaviour it seems The Queen's Onica is determined to break all of them, which has earned her "the president of side-chicks" title, according to Twitter.
The Queen's new addition, Angela Sithole has only had a couple of scenes as Shaka's side piece Onica. However, it was her crazy actions that made her win Twitter's attention.
The feisty character, who developed feelings for Shaka despite initially agreeing to a few "no strings attached" casual sex sessions, broke all known rules for side-chick.
Onica calls whenever she wants to, shows up unannounced and even went as far as introducing herself to Shaka's family without consulting him.
Twitter went crazy with the memes over how much they love their new "fearless leader:"
#TheQueenMzansi Onica , Yes Wena Mo-Ghel 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LDc9mwsMRX— Liyema 👑 (@liyema_mpompi) February 26, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— Ongkarabile ❤ (@babble_badr) February 26, 2018
Please Onica, lead us pic.twitter.com/WvH7WJLqwU
Yes gal😂😂 Onica for side chick president 👏👏👏👏#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/0NAmPvalFI— Naobian_Queen (@Naobian_Queen) February 26, 2018
Onica #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/VJTvHa2uTq— Bone Lizzy Dineo (@Lizzie_Dee02) February 26, 2018
Guys... Onica... #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/bvMn9eiVxJ— President's Advisor® (@Jabu1ani) February 26, 2018
Guys this is what happens when u treat a woman like trash... Sho onica, yes gyal #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/6cyPyWW4gG— Reshoketswe ledwaba (@shoxled) February 26, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— Portia (@MissBaloyie) February 20, 2018
Sidechicks are going thru the most yeses, people need to take notes from Shaka de way he treat Onica maan 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MTgfy0pNs5
Hybo I thought Onica said she won't catch feelings#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/n5lloIywWv— Kikirikiki of Wakanda (@SelbySam_) February 26, 2018
Onica your role is #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/iCiK6DSced— IG:tshepo kobue (@tshepokobue) February 26, 2018
Onica forgot about T&C #TheQueenMzansi she catch pic.twitter.com/2DBkU2ZXHm— Sopo (@John_Manthosi) February 26, 2018
Onica should be taken to court for breach of contract ! She caught feelings #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ixExDV42sQ— taki (@takijuju) February 26, 2018
Onica is getting out of hand now next thing she'll want to be promoted to main chick #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/6zmnNSKK6a— Chief of Wakanda ♚ (@Aysap_) February 26, 2018
Onica coming for Shaka like: #TheQueenMzansi 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/la6Y8qqK0K— 💕Fat ass Bae💕 (@Jenny_msJ) February 26, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Onica pic.twitter.com/ryJOuH14WQ— Mpho Godfrey Sehole (@SeholeMpho) February 26, 2018
