IN MEMES: The Queen's Onica is a leader for all side-chicks

27 February 2018 - 09:28 By Chrizelda Kekana
The Queen's Onica has caught the attention of Twitter who have dubbed her the side-chick leader.
Image: Via Twitter/ Ferguson Films

While there are unspoken rules of accepted side-chick behaviour it seems The Queen's Onica is determined to break all of them, which has earned her "the president of side-chicks" title, according to Twitter. 

The Queen's new addition, Angela Sithole has only had a couple of scenes as Shaka's side piece Onica. However, it was her crazy actions that made her win Twitter's attention.

The feisty character, who developed feelings for Shaka despite initially agreeing to a few "no strings attached" casual sex sessions, broke all known rules for side-chick.

Onica calls whenever she wants to, shows up unannounced and even went as far as introducing herself to Shaka's family without consulting him.

Twitter went crazy with the memes over how much they love their new "fearless leader:"

