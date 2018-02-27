Inxeba producers heading to court over X18 rating

The producers of Inxeba (The Wound) have confirmed they are seeking an urgent interdict to overturn the X18 rating given to the film.

The Film and Publication Board's Appeals Tribunal released its reasons for the reclassification over the weekend. The X18 rating meant that the film immediately had to be withdrawn from cinemas and can only be shown at a designation adult premises.

In the ruling the tribunal stated the movie "increased tensions" in society and it has no artistic value.