Inxeba producers heading to court over X18 rating

27 February 2018 - 07:18 By Jessica Levitt
The producers of Inxeba (The Wound) have confirmed they are seeking an urgent interdict to overturn the X18 rating given to the film.

The Film and Publication Board's Appeals Tribunal released its reasons for the reclassification over the weekend. The X18 rating meant that the film immediately had to be withdrawn from cinemas and can only be shown at a designation adult premises.

In the ruling the tribunal stated the movie "increased tensions" in society and it has no artistic value.

"We are of the view that the film is characterised by scenes of strong usage of strong language, insults, which include women and thereby degrading them in society. This further exposes women to societal violence such as rape as initiates are encouraged to go taste their manhood on girls as they head back home," read part of the ruling.

The tribunal was chaired by Christopher Mamathuntsha and included Professor AS Magwaza, Nonkoliso Sigcau, Manko Buffel, Lutendo Malada, Sizwe Snail Ka Mtuze, and Lihle Mapipa Ndlovu.

“Since there was no explanation on how the tribunal reached this specific conclusion, it’s not easy to respond to it. What I can say is that it would be difficult to argue that our film lacks artistic value, given that it has won 20 awards of excellence internationally and within South Africa.," said producer Cait Pansegrouw.

Legal papers were sent to the tribunal on Saturday and the tribunal is bound to respond by today. 

