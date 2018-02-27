TshisaLIVE

Miss SA responds to backlash over 'ridiculous' pageant rules

27 February 2018 - 11:16 By Karishma Thakurdin
The current Miss SA Adé van Heerden will hand over her crown later this year.
Image: Via Instagram

Miss SA pageant organisers have responded to criticism over the eligibility requirements for the competition, which have been labelled "primitive". 

Taking to its official Twitter page on Monday, Miss SA announced that entries for the beauty competition were officially open. 

It also shared a list of rules that women needed to adhere to in order to enter the pageant. 

Among the list of 10 requirements it was stated that women should not be married, pregnant or have any children. 

"Applicants must not be married and never have had a marriage annulled. Never have been pregnant, never have given birth and not currently pregnant," read two points on the list. 

It also stated that women needed to be under the age of 27 and not have any visible tattoos. 

As the list did the rounds on social media, young women shared it on their own timelines and slammed the organisation for being "primitive" and questioned how the pageant aimed to empower women by dictating how beauty is defined. 

Miss SA returned to its Twitter page to explain that the requirements were set out according to international standards. 

"We follow international pageant regulations. Being Miss SA is a very taxing and busy job during her year of reign, keeping moms away from their kids. However, there is the Mrs SA Pageant organisation who welcome moms and wives to enter," read part of their statement. 

