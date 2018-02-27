Prince Kaybee sparks new bae rumours

Charlotte hitmaker Prince Kaybee left fans heartbroken when he shared a picture of a smoking-hot woman on Instagram.

Kaybee left fans guessing after he shared the picture with a string of engagement ring emoticons.

It didn't take long for fans to blow up the comments section of the post, which currently has over 9000 likes.

Fans questioned if the woman in the picture was the new lady in his life, to which he said yes.

Prince Kaybee was previously romantically linked to house musician, Zameka Nkumanda, but their relationship was short lived.

The musician told Drum magazine that they split because of "irreconcilable differences" and because he could not meet her expectations.