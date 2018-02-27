TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee sparks new bae rumours

27 February 2018 - 14:18 By Karishma Thakurdin
Prince Kaybee seems to have a new lady in his life.
Prince Kaybee seems to have a new lady in his life.
Image: Via Instagram

Charlotte hitmaker Prince Kaybee left fans heartbroken when he shared a picture of a smoking-hot woman on Instagram. 

Kaybee left fans guessing after he shared the picture with a string of engagement ring emoticons. 

It didn't take long for fans to blow up the comments section of the post, which currently has over 9000 likes. 

Fans questioned if the woman in the picture was the new lady in his life, to which he said yes.

Prince Kaybee was previously romantically linked to house musician, Zameka Nkumanda, but their relationship was short lived. 

The musician told Drum magazine that they split because of "irreconcilable differences" and because he could not meet her expectations. 

💍💍💍

A post shared by Prince Kaybee SA (@princekaybee_sa) on

Botswana-born Isibaya actress: People in my country don't have to leave to be successful

After two years of knocking on doors, Botswana-born actress Koketso Mophuting is happy about getting her big break on Isibaya. 
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Thembisa Mdoda on her exit from DWTSSA: I was overjoyed, I regret nothing

Instead of tears and sadness as expected when one is booted out of a competition, Thembisa Mdoda gracefully bowed out of Dancing With The Stars. 
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

Skolopad responds to 'sex position' backlash: I've got a naughty side too

Skolopad is pushing an unapologetic attitude after her latest risqué pose left Twitter in a tizz because of the sexual nature of the caption. And her ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

DJ Zinhle on new bae rumours: We are just friends

Musician DJ Zinhle has responded to weekend reports claiming she had found love in the arms of flashy Namibian businessman Collin Venaani, explaining ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES: OPW couple got married on Monday to 'confuse the enemy' TshisaLIVE
  2. Get this idiot off TV – Celebs & fans 'tired' of Date My Family bachelor TshisaLIVE
  3. Be still our beating hearts! The People's Bae shows off his romantic side TshisaLIVE
  4. Chicco Twala defends Kelly Khumalo: I don't think she killed Senzo TshisaLIVE
  5. Skolopad responds to 'sex position' backlash: I've got a naughty side too TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
Under construction: A look at the Strandfontein desalination plant
X