TshisaLIVE

Thandy Matlaila on being warned to hold her opinion: I don't live for the industry

27 February 2018 - 11:24 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Thandy Matlaila says being vocal about certain issues in the industry almost cost her her career.
Actress Thandy Matlaila says being vocal about certain issues in the industry almost cost her her career.
Image: Via Instagram

Thandy Matlaila has revealed that she was told she'd be blacklisted in the industry for speaking about inequalities and exploitation in the acting industry.

Speaking on Massiv Metro, the actress explained that after an article was published where she spoke out against the exploitation of artists in the acting industry, she received warnings that she would be blacklisted.

"Because of that article, I got calls from people asking 'Do you want to be blacklisted? You are going to get yourself in trouble!' I don't live for the industry. The industry needs to live in me. Until we get that right, this industry will never grow."

The 30-year-old said the reality is that actors are not valued and explained that people looking in from the outside end up judging actors thinking they are "wasting money".

"I was telling a friend of mine the other day - he likes video calling - and I was like 'you are going to deplete my data.' He said, 'hau, but you are a celeb. Aren't you guys sponsored?' It doesn't work like that. I have to buy my own data. People think we are unreliable and unreachable, meanwhile we just trying to live."

The actress told SowetanLive in November last year that she had to turn down multiple offers because production houses were only interested in paying her "peanuts".

She explained that one of the offers she turned down was from a production house she had worked with previously.

"They called me four years after our first gig and then wanted to offer me the same rate. I obviously declined the offer. That was insulting to me. You cannot do that as if the cost of living is not rising."

Listen to rest of the interview below:

Botswana-born Isibaya actress: People in my country don't have to leave to be successful

After two years of knocking on doors, Botswana-born actress Koketso Mophuting is happy about getting her big break on Isibaya. 
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Thembisa Mdoda on her exit from DWTSSA: I was overjoyed, I regret nothing

Instead of tears and sadness as expected when one is booted out of a competition, Thembisa Mdoda gracefully bowed out of Dancing With The Stars. 
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Skolopad responds to 'sex position' backlash: I've got a naughty side too

Skolopad is pushing an unapologetic attitude after her latest risqué pose left Twitter in a tizz because of the sexual nature of the caption. And her ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

DJ Zinhle on new bae rumours: We are just friends

Musician DJ Zinhle has responded to weekend reports claiming she had found love in the arms of flashy Namibian businessman Collin Venaani, explaining ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Chicco Twala defends Kelly Khumalo: I don't think she killed Senzo

Chicco Twala has defended Kelly Khumalo amidst ongoing speculation that the singer played a part in the death of Senzo Meyiwa and was covering up who ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES: OPW couple got married on Monday to 'confuse the enemy' TshisaLIVE
  2. Get this idiot off TV – Celebs & fans 'tired' of Date My Family bachelor TshisaLIVE
  3. Be still our beating hearts! The People's Bae shows off his romantic side TshisaLIVE
  4. Chicco Twala defends Kelly Khumalo: I don't think she killed Senzo TshisaLIVE
  5. Skolopad responds to 'sex position' backlash: I've got a naughty side too TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
Under construction: A look at the Strandfontein desalination plant
X