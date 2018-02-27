Thembisa blasts hater: I don't belong to you, I am not your friend

Thembisa Mdoda ain't got no time for disses in her life and put a hater on full blast after the person criticised her hair.

"But lephondo does not look good on you, stick to weaves," wrote the person after Thembisa posted a picture of herself ahead of her appearance on Dancing with the Stars SA.

At first Thembisa replied with "kwa ms**u" which roughly translated means "you asshole."

Instead of running away after getting schooled on Thembisa's timeline, the person continued to throw shade.

"So we must lie that it suits you for you not to insult us? Haibo. I know you better than that but its okay,and I still love you . . . eish mara o ka ntlwaela gampe l'wena mogwet'ago (Eish. But you are also messing with me.)

Thembisa didn't let it go and retaliated by saying that the person is not her friend and has no right to comment.

"Hayi, I don’t belong to you. It’s not your place. EVER. You are not my friend, stylist or my God. sundiqhela ingqindi ntombazana. Yhini le. (Please don't mess with me, girl. What is this?)"

And it carried on.