Trevor Noah opens up to Oprah about his 'badass' mom
Trevor Noah ticked off another milestone in his life when he bagged a SuperSoul Conversations interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired last night.
In a short video clip which has been uploaded to the Oprah Winfrey Network's YouTube channel, Trevor paid homage to his mom and the way she shaped his life.
Oprah started off by commenting on how "badass" his mom was to have stood against the apartheid government and choose to have Trevor, even though it was against the law.
"Most people would have a sign to protest government oppression, my mother had me. In telling my story and writing this book, I never thought it was about my mom. I think most of us believe that we are the heroes of our story and in writing this story, I realised that I was my mother's punk ass side-kick," said Trevor.
Trevor added that when he wrote Born A Crime, he didn't intentionally set out to focus it around his mom and was simply telling his life story.
"It's funny how when you sit down and you come to realise the people who have shaped you and play a big role in who you are. And I can't deny that my mother was that person for me, who stood up in a time when many people were afraid to stand up, when a country was being punished for standing up."
Trevor said his mom defied the apartheid system by standing firm on the way she wanted to live her life, regardless of what she was told.
"She's the example I lived my life by without realising the consequences. That for me is one of the most gangster human beings you can shape yourself on."
The interview took place a few weeks ago at the Apollo Theater in New York in front of a live audience. It touched on Trevor's memoir and politics in the States.
Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show, opens up to Oprah about his fierce mother, who bravely defied the South African government during apartheid. For more on #oprahwinfreyshow, visit http://bit.ly/1ODj0x7 Find OWN on TV at http://www.oprah.com/FindOWN SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/1vqD1PN Download the Watch OWN App: http://bit.ly/2hr1nX2 Download the OWN Bold Moves App: http://bit.ly/2hglOIa About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey's heart and creative instincts inform the brand -- and the magnetism of the channel. Winfrey provides leadership in programming and attracts superstar talent to join her in primetime, building a global community of like-minded viewers and leading that community to connect on social media and beyond. OWN is a singular destination on cable. Depth with edge. Heart. Star power. Connection. And endless possibilities. Discover OWN TV: Find OWN on your TV!: http://bit.ly/1wJ0ugI Our Fantastic Lineup: http://bit.ly/1qMi2jE Connect with OWN Online: Visit the OWN WEBSITE: http://bit.ly/1qMi2jE Like OWN on FACEBOOK: http://on.fb.me/1AXYujp Follow OWN on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/1sJin8Y Follow OWN on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/LnqzMz Follow OWN on PINTEREST: http://bit.ly/2dvfPeN Trevor Noah on His Mom: “She’s the Example That I Live My Life By” | SuperSoul Conversations | OWN http://www.youtube.com/user/OWN
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE