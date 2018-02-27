TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Itu Khune tries his hand at singing and fails horribly

27 February 2018 - 08:00 By Jessica Levitt
Itu Khune should not give up his day job.
Image: Via Itu Khune;s Instagram

He might be a celebrated football player but one thing is for sure, Itu Khune's skills do not lie behind the mic.

Itu was exercising and posted a video of himself attempting to sing or rap. We're not sure which one, but it was horrible.

Itu posted the video on his Instagram Live feed and got shaded for his attempt.

Likely excuse? "I was off-key because I was wearing headphones."

Lol! Check it out. 

