Caster and Violet steal the show at Laureus Sports Awards

Star athlete Caster Semenya and her wife, Violet Raseboya, had all the shine on the red carpet at the Laureus Sports Awards on Tuesday night.

The couple were in Monaco for the prestigious event, which honours sporting individuals and teams who have excelled over the past year.

Caster rocked the red carpet in a grey suit, white shirt, bow-tie and white sneakers while her wife wore a fitted black dress with silver embellishments.

Check out some snaps from the night.