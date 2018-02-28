TshisaLIVE

Caster and Violet steal the show at Laureus Sports Awards

28 February 2018 - 08:01 By Jessica Levitt
Caster Semenya and Violet Raseboya at the Laureus Sports Awards.
Caster Semenya and Violet Raseboya at the Laureus Sports Awards.
Image: Instagram

Star athlete Caster Semenya and her wife, Violet Raseboya, had all the shine on the red carpet at the Laureus Sports Awards on Tuesday night.

The couple were in Monaco for the prestigious event, which honours sporting individuals and teams who have excelled over the past year.

Caster rocked the red carpet in a grey suit, white shirt, bow-tie and white sneakers while her wife wore a fitted black dress with silver embellishments.

Check out some snaps from the night.

Caster and Violet were loved-up on the red carpet.
Caster and Violet were loved-up on the red carpet.
Image: Instagram
Caster and Violet at the Laureus Awards.
Caster and Violet at the Laureus Awards.
Image: Instagram
Caster and Violet on the red carpet.
Caster and Violet on the red carpet.
Image: Instagram

Most read

  1. IN MEMES: OPW couple got married on Monday to 'confuse the enemy' TshisaLIVE
  2. Get this idiot off TV – Celebs & fans 'tired' of Date My Family bachelor TshisaLIVE
  3. Chicco Twala defends Kelly Khumalo: I don't think she killed Senzo TshisaLIVE
  4. Skolopad responds to 'sex position' backlash: I've got a naughty side too TshisaLIVE
  5. Pregnant at 40! Thembi Seete is going to be a mom TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
Under construction: A look at the Strandfontein desalination plant
X