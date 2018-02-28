TshisaLIVE

Fans disgusted by Yimlo cheater who plans to marry both fiancé & bae

28 February 2018 - 09:45 By Kyle Zeeman
Yimlo host Dineo Ranaka was shocked by the confession.
Yimlo host Dineo Ranaka was shocked by the confession.
Image: Via Dineo's Instagram

Fans of reality show Yimlo were left fuming on Tuesday after participant Meshack confessed to not only cheating, but wanting to marry both his fiancé and his side dish.

Meshack made the big revelation on the show, sitting both his baes down to tell them about his master plan. But things didn't go according to plan for Meshack as the two women started fighting.

Their fury was echoed by viewers at home who vented their frustration and disgust through memes and messages on social media.

Soon the show was trending as viewers took shots at Meshack.

Just days after reality shows like Date My Family and Uyang'thanda Na were racked over the coals by fans claiming it was scripted, Yimlo was painted with the same brush. They accused the show of being fake and said it was obvious by the girls' reactions that they were acting.

Lillian Dube on retirement: I will die acting

Retirement is a word that does not exist in Lillian Dube's vocabulary, even after being the industry for several decades. 
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Skolopad is hesitant to have the 'sex talk' with her daughter

Despite always sparking conversations around sex and nudity, Skolopad has revealed that she doesn't have the guts to have the "the birds and the ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Psychic Cindy Kruger on new TV show + we put her to the test

Psychic medium Cindy Kruger is no stranger to public life. Besides her jam-packed schedule of daily clients (which has her booked until July) Cindy ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES: OPW couple got married on Monday to 'confuse the enemy' TshisaLIVE
  2. Get this idiot off TV – Celebs & fans 'tired' of Date My Family bachelor TshisaLIVE
  3. Chicco Twala defends Kelly Khumalo: I don't think she killed Senzo TshisaLIVE
  4. Skolopad responds to 'sex position' backlash: I've got a naughty side too TshisaLIVE
  5. Pregnant at 40! Thembi Seete is going to be a mom TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
Under construction: A look at the Strandfontein desalination plant
X