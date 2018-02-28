Fans disgusted by Yimlo cheater who plans to marry both fiancé & bae
Fans of reality show Yimlo were left fuming on Tuesday after participant Meshack confessed to not only cheating, but wanting to marry both his fiancé and his side dish.
Meshack made the big revelation on the show, sitting both his baes down to tell them about his master plan. But things didn't go according to plan for Meshack as the two women started fighting.
Talk about a tall ask! Would you go along with Meshack's proposal if you were Thandi or Pearl? #YimLo pic.twitter.com/YCuI2C5TnV— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) February 27, 2018
Their fury was echoed by viewers at home who vented their frustration and disgust through memes and messages on social media.
Soon the show was trending as viewers took shots at Meshack.
#YimLo— Cde Leps (@Mr_Leps) February 27, 2018
Meshack is so disgusting....
Trash meaning ke Meshack pic.twitter.com/WQfoHdHyJd
Meshack doesn't deserve these beautiful ladies mos #yimlo pic.twitter.com/XXWv0zdZw6— M A N D I S A (@MandySishi) February 27, 2018
On behalf of Welkom men n the Major of the district, the views expressed by Meshack are not the views of the rest of Welkom men . We categoricaly deny this guy #yimlo— Itumeleng B. Moth!b! (@Ibmothibi) February 27, 2018
#yimlo wuuuuh Meshack. I will never trust a Meshack, a Shadrack or a Abednego. Bazokufaka emlilweni with them 😭😭👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Eys3QZD1zr— MaMtshali👑 (@Rude_Mosadi) February 27, 2018
Meshack is the type of guy that ruins good women for the rest of us #yimlo pic.twitter.com/dpsByRu9br— Sexy chubby from Wakanda 🐻 (@TbangSA) February 27, 2018
You can't be ugly and a cheater. Pick a struggle. As women we can only take so much #yimlo pic.twitter.com/XLJxth7dzd— Boitumelo Msiza (@Only_Tumi) February 27, 2018
So Meshack is disguising his cheating ways under the word 'polygamy'. Uyafeba nje wena period...#YimLo pic.twitter.com/BVz5oq33IN— Mxo M (@Mxovaristo) February 27, 2018
There's nothing disgusting like a man whose cheating and and tryna justify his actions with Polygamy...Meshack is Trash yaz..#yimlo— Palesa e'Ntle🌹 (@__palesa) February 27, 2018
Just days after reality shows like Date My Family and Uyang'thanda Na were racked over the coals by fans claiming it was scripted, Yimlo was painted with the same brush. They accused the show of being fake and said it was obvious by the girls' reactions that they were acting.
Apparently meshack runs a modelling agency and both girls are from his agency and he is also a DJ🙄 @Luvdr_Original @Mzansimagic nisi jwayela amakhekhe asemncwabeni ashoda ngoshukela mxm #YIMLO— Ningu Busi (@NginguBusi) February 27, 2018
Baaaam nanguya Thandi his so called fiancé on his right side 🤔, this was staged #Yimlo pic.twitter.com/eCy0wZ4jGy— Bahle. M (@BahleFly1) February 27, 2018
We pay for overpriced viewing all for @DStv to play us staged reality shows do they think we stupid #yimlo pic.twitter.com/2E2ek7Wiul— amànda_lioness🍑👑 (@_MishyMishie) February 27, 2018
#yimlo#NyanNyan#uyangithandana #DateMyFamily— Heineken Guy (@Yandisa911) February 27, 2018
How much do y'all pay those actors? pic.twitter.com/EJUTENCTuG
