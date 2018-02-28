'I can save ANN7', says Pastor Mboro on new TV show

"They stopped airing episodes we sent them after that and so we eventually stopped submitting. I made the channel popular and I had more viewers than the whole of the channel combined. Nobody knew about the channel until I started my show on it. I decided to start my own channel and while I am waiting for the production team and equipment I have decided to take up this opportunity."

He said he was contacted by someone at ANN7 who suggested he bring his show to the channel.

"People would ask me why I wasn't on TV anymore and they asked me to come back. That was why I decided to go on ANN7. I know that they sometimes struggle but if they let me have the freedom that they promised me, I will save them and increase their ratings. I must be judged on whether I build or destroy communities."

He said his show will give the people "what they want" but will not contain nudity or degrade people's dignity.

"I represent the people and I talk about things they are talking about. I give them a voice and make people aware of the issues. If I can do that, it will be a blessing. If not, I will leave like I did with Soweto TV. I know they are going off DStv later this year but I will stay with them as long as we are on the same page."