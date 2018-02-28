IN MEMES: Twitter can already feel Jerry's heartbreak & they ain't ready!
The Queen keeps leaving tweeps in their feels with one heartbreak after the other, and viewers are already preparing themselves to deal with Jerry Maake's pain.
Since Jerry "returned from the dead", viewers have waited in anticipation to see him and Vuyiswa get their happily ever after.
However, it doesn't seem like it's going to happen for Jerry and Twitter is scared on his behalf.
Jerry is still oblivious that he's part of a love triangle involving Vuyiswa and his son, Bakang.
The beloved Robocop is busy preparing himself to say 'I do', while viewers are getting their tissues ready for the heartbreak he will endure when all the secrets are revealed.
Looks like its going to be LIT!
Guys I am not ready for Jerry's heart break the😭#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/OM96nS5p9L— Lola Nkosi (@LolaNkosi) February 27, 2018
The pain and petrayal coming Jerry's way. Guys im having chest pains just thinking abt it #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/wS1r6ZI0Mz— lindokuhle shezi (@hearts2angel) February 27, 2018
You give these stupid things your heart and then they play diketo with it! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/UQND2OGesP— a NYISIST!♡ (@LadyLellow_) February 27, 2018
Vee, you need to come clean. You really been unfair to Bakang and Jerry #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/zElTD06x0T— Bontle (@mokoena_nobuhle) February 27, 2018
Yes bakang true there 👊☝ #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Y6nbYKch2W— 🇸 🇰 (@RealTrazy_sk2) February 27, 2018
Lol someone give Vee some Wine, she needs it.#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/OCWtNgleb4— M.KiNG (@kingdombossman) February 27, 2018
Jerry Jerry!!! He always does this. For once let her talk first #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/a4FJYcDPUI— Zamo (@MakukuleZamo) February 27, 2018
When Jerry Finds out the truth from Bakang😂😂😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/LuGJjWAqD4— 🚫-JaY (@Joey_MakG) February 27, 2018
