IN MEMES: Twitter can already feel Jerry's heartbreak & they ain't ready!

28 February 2018 - 10:36 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actor Shona Ferguson played Jerry Maake in The Queen and he's in for a big heartbreak moment soon.
The Queen keeps leaving tweeps in their feels with one heartbreak after the other, and viewers are already preparing themselves to deal with Jerry Maake's pain. 

Since Jerry "returned from the dead", viewers have waited in anticipation to see him and Vuyiswa get their happily ever after.  

However, it doesn't seem like it's going to happen for Jerry and Twitter is scared on his behalf.

Jerry is still oblivious that he's part of a love triangle involving Vuyiswa and his son, Bakang. 

The beloved Robocop is busy preparing himself to say 'I do', while viewers are getting their tissues ready for the heartbreak he will endure when all the secrets are revealed.  

Looks like its going to be LIT! 

