Lerato Kganyago: 'Black Twitter's been mad at me for breathing'

Being attacked by Twitter trolls has become second nature for Lerato Kganyago, who has grown to expect the hate no matter what she does.

Even though the hate has become part of her daily life, Lerato definitely does not take it lying down.

So it didn't come as a surprise when she took to social media to reflect on how far she's come and trolls poked holes in her story.

Lerato shared a picture of herself in front of a Toyota Cressida, which reminded her of the car she drove when she was first starting out.