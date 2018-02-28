Lerato Kganyago: 'Black Twitter's been mad at me for breathing'
Being attacked by Twitter trolls has become second nature for Lerato Kganyago, who has grown to expect the hate no matter what she does.
Even though the hate has become part of her daily life, Lerato definitely does not take it lying down.
So it didn't come as a surprise when she took to social media to reflect on how far she's come and trolls poked holes in her story.
Lerato shared a picture of herself in front of a Toyota Cressida, which reminded her of the car she drove when she was first starting out.
Once upon a time I drove this baby, took me from one audition to another, many looked down on me. Some of them being my peers today. The fire in me never died. Today I sing a different tune, cuz I was patient and trusted My Jesus, My Lord, My Savior! Dreams never die! 💜 pic.twitter.com/hdfzGNCijV— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) February 28, 2018
🙆🏽♀️ it was falling apart Inside, springs everywhere, power steering gone, boot couldn’t open, air con blew out hot air etc 🤣 but it was moving! Driving in the rain was a nightmare. But it was getting to work and back! https://t.co/Vcnm5seTKp— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) February 28, 2018
Lerato explained how some people who are peers looked down on her when she would drive the car to auditions.
Within minutes Lerato's timeline was filled with a mix of comments, with some trolls telling her she was lucky to even have a car.
Clearly annoyed, Lerato explained that the car she got was a product of her hard work as opposed to it being handed to her.
"Yeah, after two years of working for two different airlines with no car, using taxis. What would you have liked me to start with ma'am! Please guide me?" Lerato replied.
The radio presenter said that after over a decade in the industry, she learnt to ignore all the "unwarranted" hate she got. Lerato said she didn't care about the hate as long as she knows she's been true to herself.
Black twitter has been mean to me from Soweto Tv days! I don’t even take to heart, it’s become a norm with me, i never expect anything positive from them when it comes to me. But they not a reflection of the real people that genuinely love me outside this app! ❤️ https://t.co/2tvublYscV— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) February 28, 2018
Ahh! I’m used to it. Black twitter BEEN mad at me for breathing. We call it the “Let’s be mad at Lerato Union” ... My biggest mistake was being was me not being where THEY wanted me to be! Don’t let it get to you 🤣😂 https://t.co/ExtJBCqwHW— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) February 28, 2018
Lerato, who was evidently determined to show trolls that she wouldn't be censored from telling her story, shared her hardships with fans.
The presenter looked back at the time she worked part time to pay for her tertiary education.
I bet if I mention that I couldn’t afford tertiary and I by the grace of God I got a bursary, someone will be mad that I’m telling my REAL story and not the ones they’ve created, of PERFECTION! LOL— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) February 28, 2018
That I worked as a casual in Grade 10 at Oxygen clothing in the East Rand Mall, EVERY weekend to make extra cash on the side so I could afford tertiary...someone will be mad at THAT TOO, cuz it’s not a perfect story!! LOL— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) February 28, 2018
People will be mad at you for saying “I am ALIVE”... like why the ckuf are you alive? You should be dead! pic.twitter.com/UqhhPTUtmM— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) February 28, 2018
