Skolopad is hesitant to have the 'sex talk' with her daughter

28 February 2018 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Nonhlanhla 'Skolopad' Qwabe has admitted that she's hesitant to have 'the talk' with her daughter.
Image: Gallo Images/ Sowetan/ Veli Nhlapo

Despite always sparking conversations around sex and nudity, Skolopad has revealed that she doesn't have the guts to have the "the birds and the bees" talk with her teenage daughter.

The controversial musician, whose name has become synonymous with risqué poses and semi-nude pictures, explained that she's hesitant to start the conversation.

"As a mother, I am very different from Skolopad. People don't know that about me. Skolopad is free and she says and does whatever she feels like. But Nonhlanhla is a different woman."

The single mother said she was grateful that her daughter was a "well-behaved" teenager, but said they were also friends. She said she was sure her daughter would come to her if there was a pressing issue of any kind.

"My daughter is a teenager...a very well-behaved teenager. We haven't actually had a conversation about sex. I mean, as a nurse, I've mentioned things like protection and the sicknesses we see daily, there but I'm actually hesitant to start that conversation about sex."

Some of her fans took to social media to comment on one of her pictures and questioned the effect her stunts are having on her daughter..

Skolopad told TshisaLIVE that people need to mind their own business.

"I don't talk much, so she must just observe and take the things that work for her. What matters for me is she knows that there's a difference between Skolopad and her mother. As a mother, I act as such and she knows it. I, as Skolopad, am crazy and so naughty, but she knows who she would be looking at for advice and stuff."

