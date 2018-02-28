TshisaLIVE

Twitter reassures Atandwa Kani that Mzansi loves SA talent in Black Panther

28 February 2018 - 11:10 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actors John Kani (L) and Atandwa Kani at the world premiere of Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther' in Hollywood, California.
Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Despite the massive success of Black Panther, actor Atandwa Kani has expressed his disappointment over the "lack of celebration" towards SA actors in the film.

The actor, who is one of the three South Africans staring in the latest Marvel film, took to Twitter to explain that while his American colleagues were drowning in media attention, SA seemed to be doing the opposite with its stars.

Atandwa questioned why it seemed like the media was not being patriotic as compared to America with regards to attention on the South African stars.

"Can South Africa be for South Africans as much as America is for Americans?" he asked.

Twitter fans flooded his timeline with words of praise and encouragement and told the actor that he should rejoice because "ordinary folk" recognised his, Connie Chiume and John Kani's work.

Tweeps told the actor they were proud of him and his SA co-stars in the film and told him he needed no validation from others.

