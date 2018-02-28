Twitter reassures Atandwa Kani that Mzansi loves SA talent in Black Panther

Despite the massive success of Black Panther, actor Atandwa Kani has expressed his disappointment over the "lack of celebration" towards SA actors in the film.

The actor, who is one of the three South Africans staring in the latest Marvel film, took to Twitter to explain that while his American colleagues were drowning in media attention, SA seemed to be doing the opposite with its stars.

Atandwa questioned why it seemed like the media was not being patriotic as compared to America with regards to attention on the South African stars.

"Can South Africa be for South Africans as much as America is for Americans?" he asked.