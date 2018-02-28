Twitter reassures Atandwa Kani that Mzansi loves SA talent in Black Panther
Despite the massive success of Black Panther, actor Atandwa Kani has expressed his disappointment over the "lack of celebration" towards SA actors in the film.
The actor, who is one of the three South Africans staring in the latest Marvel film, took to Twitter to explain that while his American colleagues were drowning in media attention, SA seemed to be doing the opposite with its stars.
Atandwa questioned why it seemed like the media was not being patriotic as compared to America with regards to attention on the South African stars.
"Can South Africa be for South Africans as much as America is for Americans?" he asked.
Can South Africa be for South Africans as Much as America is for Americans...?? Put our own jewels in the limelight, as opposed to begging others from elsewhere to comply! Haven’t yet seen Dr Kani on any cover! Or Mam’Connie! Or myself! Nizothi shu.. Fools!— #ThePrinceOfTheatre (@AtandwaKani) February 27, 2018
Twitter fans flooded his timeline with words of praise and encouragement and told the actor that he should rejoice because "ordinary folk" recognised his, Connie Chiume and John Kani's work.
Tweeps told the actor they were proud of him and his SA co-stars in the film and told him he needed no validation from others.
Heeeeyy King Atandwa!!! I tell u one thing, If I had my own Magazine U, Dr. Kani, ur Sweet Angel, & Mam'Connie would "DEFINITELY REPRESENT" the cover @ all times!!! "Just like that!!!" HOLLLLLAAAA!!!😎😍😂😇😁🤗💜💖💙💜👍🙏🙏✊👊👈👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀— Erika Hudson (@ErikaHudson17) February 27, 2018
Can we have a #BlackPanther franchise running alongside T'Challas, where it's the adventures of Atandwa Kani's T'Chaka?— N8 🇬🇾 🇯🇲 (@N8vaWalkAlone) February 27, 2018
The armour with the gold necklace and accents.
The Wakandan Royal Sash.
Atandwa looking like a young Mandela.
Mufasa in Marvel Form. This was Everything.
I've been saying that for years! Well, we are celebrating you guys on @SocialTmtvsa and my timeline! We are very proud of you guys!! Love and light my movie star! 🎬💕💜💕— Kimberleigh Stark (@StarkRavingProd) February 27, 2018
I for one was smiling from ear to ear when I saw you guys on the big screen. We're very proud of you all and we shall continue celebrating your greatness. #BlackPanther #BlackExcellence #SouthAfricanGems— Phethile Bhayi (@PhethileMk) February 27, 2018
@AtandwaKani #BlackPanther I don't think I got to thank Atandwa Kani for a phenomenal job on Black Panther,although he didn't appear as much as I would've loved to see him and hear him speak fluent xhosa,I just wanna say I thank you for a job well done pic.twitter.com/wH6Y0FkSQ2— B.L.A.C.K♚🕇 (@Sqiniseko_K) February 27, 2018
