Loyiso Bala takes shots at Metro FM: They haven't gotten back to me for months

Musician Loyiso Bala has taken a stand against radio and TV stations who apparently don't respect musicians and give them feedback on their song submissions.

Loyiso, who normally keeps a low-profile and doesn't get involved in drama, took to his Instagram account to voice his anger at what he calls the "plight of musicians."

"Those who spend tens of thousands of rand making good music and music videos not to be rejected by their fans but by radio and tv stations. What’s worse is that some of them, like @metrofmsa in my case, don’t even get back to you on the status of your submission for months."

But he's determined not to let the lack of respect get him down and said he is going to focus his attention on making his fans proud of his work.

"I didn’t fully understand then but I do now. I’m sorry! And I promise to work hard to make it better for you. As for me, don’t worry. I’m blessed to have you."

Loyiso is not the first person to speak about how difficult it is for musicians to get a response from radio stations when submitting music, with many accusing stations of still being involved in underhand deals to make sure only certain artists' music gets playlisted.