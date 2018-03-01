Mandisa Nduna is coming 'all the way through' for her music this year

Just weeks after a video of actress Mandisa Nduna rapping to a Nokia tone went viral, she has revealed that releasing her own music has been long overdue.

The actress took to social media to drum up excitement over her upcoming single All These Thoughts under her stage name Nduna Royal.

"As much as I had been writing and recording the whole time, the love that video got just really motivated me to take my music more seriously. I wanted to do things right and so I went to studio, because I've always had something to say and I think the time has arrived to share," she told TshisaLIVE.

The video (below) that she put up on social media took SA by storm and went viral just hours after it was shared.

"I put that video up and it blew up but it was just me having fun. All of a sudden there were people from other countries asking me who I was and where they can find my music because the snippet was brilliant. It was a pleasant surprise."