TshisaLIVE

Side-chicks stay winning as Skeem Saam relationship crumbles

01 March 2018 - 10:28 By Chrizelda Kekana
Skeem Saam's Emkay is in a tight situation after his girlfriend read a text from his side-chick.
Skeem Saam's Emkay is in a tight situation after his girlfriend read a text from his side-chick.
Image: Via Twitter/SABC 1

First it was The Queen's Shaka who lost his main chick because of a side-chick and now Skeem Saam's Emkay has landed himself in a similar situation.

Twitter, of course, lapped it up. 

Last night's episode of the popular SABC 1 soapie saw the end of Emkay and Eunice's blossoming relationship after Emkay's cheating tendencies finally caught up with him.

Even though he said he's a changed man, an SMS from another girl revealed his true colours to the "naive" Eunice.

Twitter felt sorry for the character, who is a virgin, for thinking her fairytale was real.

Tweeps were also convinced that some of the scriptwriters for the popular show may be side-chicks. They said there is a pattern where relationships are brought to their knees after “stubborn” side-chicks pull through.

The memes were hilarious:

Zimkhitha Nyoka on being cast as a teenager

Zimkhitha Nyoka has become synonymous with teenage roles, but is grateful that she's not actually a teenager in an industry that can be a "dangerous ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Pearl Monama unfazed by backlash over her Generations character

Actress Pearl Monama has had her fair share of backlash for her role as Sphesihle 'Sphe' Cele but says that she has learnt to shrug off the hate her ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Here's why Ma Ribs agreed to host her first radio show & take over Idols SA

After years of putting it off out of fear, gospel music veteran Rebecca Malope has finally decided to embrace her "new calling" as a radio host, ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Saudi thinks Black Panther feature has re-introduced him to the world

Just a few weeks after he dropped his debut album Saudi was basking in the limelight after his Black Panther soundtrack feature was announced, and ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

'I can save ANN7', says Pastor Mboro on new TV show

Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng has moved his TV show from Soweto TV to ANN7 and believes that he can bring about a change in fortunes at the ailing ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES: OPW couple got married on Monday to 'confuse the enemy' TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: The Queen's Onica is a leader for all side-chicks TshisaLIVE
  3. Get this idiot off TV – Celebs & fans 'tired' of Date My Family bachelor TshisaLIVE
  4. Trevor Noah opens up to Oprah about his 'badass' mom TshisaLIVE
  5. Chicco Twala defends Kelly Khumalo: I don't think she killed Senzo TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
X