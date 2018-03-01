Side-chicks stay winning as Skeem Saam relationship crumbles

First it was The Queen's Shaka who lost his main chick because of a side-chick and now Skeem Saam's Emkay has landed himself in a similar situation.

Twitter, of course, lapped it up.

Last night's episode of the popular SABC 1 soapie saw the end of Emkay and Eunice's blossoming relationship after Emkay's cheating tendencies finally caught up with him.

Even though he said he's a changed man, an SMS from another girl revealed his true colours to the "naive" Eunice.

Twitter felt sorry for the character, who is a virgin, for thinking her fairytale was real.

Tweeps were also convinced that some of the scriptwriters for the popular show may be side-chicks. They said there is a pattern where relationships are brought to their knees after “stubborn” side-chicks pull through.

The memes were hilarious: