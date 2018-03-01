Side-chicks stay winning as Skeem Saam relationship crumbles
First it was The Queen's Shaka who lost his main chick because of a side-chick and now Skeem Saam's Emkay has landed himself in a similar situation.
Twitter, of course, lapped it up.
Last night's episode of the popular SABC 1 soapie saw the end of Emkay and Eunice's blossoming relationship after Emkay's cheating tendencies finally caught up with him.
Even though he said he's a changed man, an SMS from another girl revealed his true colours to the "naive" Eunice.
Twitter felt sorry for the character, who is a virgin, for thinking her fairytale was real.
Tweeps were also convinced that some of the scriptwriters for the popular show may be side-chicks. They said there is a pattern where relationships are brought to their knees after “stubborn” side-chicks pull through.
The memes were hilarious:
#SkeemSaam Emkay' SideChic just send a text message... Yho relationship is over pic.twitter.com/yhVN8cBVmb— The Bounty Hunter (@jimjayjuggalos) February 28, 2018
#SkeemSaam Emkay and Eunice's situation 😭😭💔 pic.twitter.com/L8StFkVKPo— 👑🌹Amagama amabili💯💮 (@Atti_Dee) February 28, 2018
@SkeemSaam3 My Reaction Just After Eunice read The Message On Emkay's Phone...😲😰😇. Akalaleli #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/kGdq0ah3GO— Victor Zwane®™ (@BonganiVictorZ2) February 28, 2018
#SkeemSaam #TheQueenMzansi Emkay-Shaka (playa), Eunice-Mmabatho (Virgin), Sis Ouma-TGOM (Haters), Lulu-Onica (Side-Chic)... When they say there is nothing new under the sun. pic.twitter.com/ylgDPBAD2f— Emily Brooker (@Min_BrookerE) February 28, 2018
So the Mother Mary Mmabatho left shaka on #TheQueenMzansi, Eunice leyena now just left Emkay on #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/lru8KUNS1N— KUTLWANO 👑 (@Goetsimang4) February 28, 2018
So Eunice thinks she is gonna out out Emkay on some "I won't sleep with you until I complete my degree" type of rule and think he wont be smashing other ladies who are willing to give it up😒😒I think the fuck now....kaloku this is a guy Mogerl,Pussy gives him life🤷 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/axuXqR9nqu— B¤ity_Mel¤ (@Boity_Rams) February 28, 2018
#SkeemSaam Lulu spoiled Emkay's plan pic.twitter.com/0obrVAansB— Lorraine (@dee_neolauraine) February 28, 2018
Emkay, scared? Now that's a sight we barely see.#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/C7QgIOBXyM— Bongile August (@OfficialBongile) February 28, 2018
