Tumi Morake's 'broken' over Jacaranda FM exit

While Tumi Morake's resignation from Jacaranda FM after only eight months came as a shock to fans, it also left her "broken" to bid farewell.

Ahead of her last day on the station Tumi explained that leaving Breakfast with Martin Bester and Tumi Morake was the hardest decision she's ever had to make.

"It wasn't an easy decision. I'm actually broken. A lot of heart and a lot of brains went into this decision. It is probably the hardest decision I've ever had to make in my career. There's nothing harder than breaking up with someone you still love and I am still very in love with Jacaranda FM.

"But I have had to put my family and myself first. However this isn't divorce, this is more of a goodbye for now."

The comedian said she loved radio and hoped to return one day.

"It's been eight months, but feels like eight years. That's what made it hard to leave. Because I feel like I am leaving too soon. In terms of, you know leaving a relationship is still fresh but also nothing is permanent."

Tumi said she would focus on her live comedy shows, co-writing a film with her husband and other projects she's busy with.

The comedian's resignation from the station was released through an official statement on Jacaranda's website on Wednesday morning.

"My performance career is taking a new direction and unfortunately radio, with the time and energy it requires at this level, doesn’t fit into those plans. I had a great time and learnt many valuable lessons, yes, even when the pawpaw hit the fan. I wouldn’t change it for the world," said Tumi.

Tumi's last day on the breakfast show will be March 9, thereafter it will continue to be hosted by Martin Bester, Liesl Laurie and Elma Smit.

Listen to rest of the sound clip below: