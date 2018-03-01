TshisaLIVE

Tumi Morake's 'broken' over Jacaranda FM exit

01 March 2018 - 10:34 By Chrizelda Kekana
Tumi Morake thanked fans for their support during her Jacaranda FM journey.
Tumi Morake thanked fans for their support during her Jacaranda FM journey.
Image: Via Instagram/Tumi Morake

While Tumi Morake's resignation from Jacaranda FM after only eight months came as a shock to fans, it also left her "broken" to bid farewell.  

Ahead of her last day on the station Tumi explained that leaving  Breakfast with Martin Bester and Tumi Morake was the hardest decision she's ever had to make.

"It wasn't an easy decision. I'm actually broken. A lot of heart and a lot of brains went into this decision. It is probably the hardest decision I've ever had to make in my career. There's nothing harder than breaking up with someone you still love and I am still very in love with Jacaranda FM.

"But I have had to put my family and myself first. However this isn't divorce, this is more of a goodbye for now."

The comedian said she loved radio and hoped to return one day. 

"It's been eight months, but feels like eight years. That's what made it hard to leave. Because I feel like I am leaving too soon. In terms of, you know leaving a relationship is still fresh but also nothing is permanent."

Tumi said she would focus on her live comedy shows, co-writing a film with her husband and other projects she's busy with. 

The comedian's resignation from the station was released through an official statement on Jacaranda's website on Wednesday morning. 

"My performance career is taking a new direction and unfortunately radio, with the time and energy it requires at this level, doesn’t fit into those plans. I had a great time and learnt many valuable lessons, yes, even when the pawpaw hit the fan. I wouldn’t change it for the world," said Tumi. 

Tumi's last day on the breakfast show will be March 9, thereafter it will continue to be hosted by Martin Bester, Liesl Laurie and Elma Smit.

Listen to rest of the sound clip below:

Lusanda Mbane opens up about the ultimatum that led her to acting

It took an ultimatum from an old boss for Scandal! actress Lusanda Mbane to choose acting over her corporate gig, and it has been the most rewarding ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Zimkhitha Nyoka on being cast as a teenager

Zimkhitha Nyoka has become synonymous with teenage roles, but is grateful that she's not actually a teenager in an industry that can be a "dangerous ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Pearl Monama unfazed by backlash over her Generations character

Actress Pearl Monama has had her fair share of backlash for her role as Sphesihle 'Sphe' Cele but says that she has learnt to shrug off the hate her ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Here's why Ma Ribs agreed to host her first radio show & take over Idols SA

After years of putting it off out of fear, gospel music veteran Rebecca Malope has finally decided to embrace her "new calling" as a radio host, ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Saudi thinks Black Panther feature has re-introduced him to the world

Just a few weeks after he dropped his debut album Saudi was basking in the limelight after his Black Panther soundtrack feature was announced, and ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES: OPW couple got married on Monday to 'confuse the enemy' TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: The Queen's Onica is a leader for all side-chicks TshisaLIVE
  3. Get this idiot off TV – Celebs & fans 'tired' of Date My Family bachelor TshisaLIVE
  4. Trevor Noah opens up to Oprah about his 'badass' mom TshisaLIVE
  5. Chicco Twala defends Kelly Khumalo: I don't think she killed Senzo TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
X