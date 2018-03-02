TshisaLIVE

Did Puma steal Scoop's Boyz n Bucks concept?

02 March 2018 - 10:49 By Kyle Zeeman
Scoop says she was not surprised by the
Scoop says she was not surprised by the "art thievery".
Image: Via Scoop's Instagram

TV presenter and Boyz n Bucks member Siyabonga "Scoop Makhathini" Ngwekazi has put sports brand Puma on blast for apparently copying his concept.

Scoop took to social media on Thursday to post a series of pictures from the group's iconic racing tops shoot alongside a similar shoot done by Puma for their Fenty range with Rihanna. Both feature flying motorbikes and models posing with the bikes in the desert.

"I can’t rap or make music. I contributed to the crew in my own way. Case in point is this lookbook shoot I conceptualised for our racing tops. Now it’s been bitten overseas. How is one supposed to feel?"

While many of his followers voiced their anger and frustration at the alleged copying, Scoop said he would just "shrug it off and keep moving".

"Boyz n Bucks been knowing what we’re doing," he added.

He said that he was not shocked at the "art thievery" because he knew he was onto something when he conceptualised the shoot in 2015.

Puma South Africa has denied the idea was stolen and said motocross was a "massive influence in fashion right now with a number of brands taking influences from it."

"When Rihanna launched this collection last year she did a full runway show with sand and motocross riders. The shoot simply translated what was on the runway into the creative look and feel for the campaign. I’m not sure she or her team or PUMA Global are aware of the work done by Scoop and Boyz n Bucks at any level," said Puma South Africa's Marketing Director Brett Bellinger.

