Kagiso Lediga: I have been called ugly a lot by women in public

02 March 2018 - 09:10 By Kyle Zeeman
Kagiso Lediga has been dragged in public over his looks but says he isn't too bothered by it.
Kagiso Lediga has been dragged in public over his looks but says he isn't too bothered by it.

Kagiso Lediga's laid back attitude and trademark dressing have seen the comedian win over many fans and get dragged by others who have publicly shamed him, calling him ugly.  

Kagiso never considered himself a sex symbol but told Metro FM's DJ Fresh he was comfortable with the way he looked, even if some people he's met called him ugly.

"I have been called ugly a lot by women in public. People would say;'that ugly one.'" he admitted.

Kagiso said the hate didn't bother him because he developed a thick skin.

"It's not a big deal. I don't have a problem with it. People are surprised how good I look when I arrive in a suit. It doesn't hurt. It only stings a little when they knock my work."

The comedian said he's even gotten into "screaming matches" with critics over his work, but was learning to roll with the punches.

Kagiso's directorial debut, Catching Feelings, opens in local box offices on March 9 and the the film's producer Tamsin Anderson told TshisaLIVE that he was excited to see the response from fans.

"Kagiso is excited about the film. He had experience directing on Late Nite News and also Bantu Hour but this is his first feature film and he is very excited."

