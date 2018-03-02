Lerato Kganyago sends a troll running: Fix your life, love

Lerato Kganyago has been on a roll this week and has been firing stinging shots at trolls who have dared to take digs at her.

The radio personality made it clear once again that she has no time for trolls and will not take "childish" comments lying down.

It all went down after a follower told Lerato she was giving away clapbacks for free.

Lerato then explained that she was just fed up and was giving trolls a taste of their own medicine.

"No, I've also just had enough. Now I am treating them the way they treat me. I've had enough of these witches," she said.

The follower replied by saying Lerato was lying and that's when she went in for the kill.

Lerato noticed that on the follower's Twitter bio it stated that he appeared on Idols and X Factor.

"After appearing on Idols and X Factor, I would be focusing on being the best vocalist in the country but you out here being Bozo the Clown on my TL," she said.

Lerato didn't stop there and told the follower to go fix his life.

Ouch!