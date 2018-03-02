ONLY IN SA: So, what will you do with your piece of land?

While the matter of land redistribution is nothing to joke about, this is SA and we probably lost all chill when we lost the land. Now that there's talks about "getting the land back" people are already going crazy with ideas.

Even though the issue of land has been topical for some time, the Economic Freedom Fighters' victory on passing a motion for land expropriation without compensation in the National Assembly‚ which was overwhelmingly adopted, has left South Africans in a state of excitement.

The political party's motion led by EFF leader Julius Malema‚ was passed after 324 of 400 members of parliament voted on it on Tuesday. Eighty-three MPs voted against it‚ while 241 voted in favour of the motion.

Staying true to their lack of chill, it seems Mzansi already has some cool ideas of what to do with the land.