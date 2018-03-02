ONLY IN SA: So, what will you do with your piece of land?
While the matter of land redistribution is nothing to joke about, this is SA and we probably lost all chill when we lost the land. Now that there's talks about "getting the land back" people are already going crazy with ideas.
Even though the issue of land has been topical for some time, the Economic Freedom Fighters' victory on passing a motion for land expropriation without compensation in the National Assembly‚ which was overwhelmingly adopted, has left South Africans in a state of excitement.
The political party's motion led by EFF leader Julius Malema‚ was passed after 324 of 400 members of parliament voted on it on Tuesday. Eighty-three MPs voted against it‚ while 241 voted in favour of the motion.
Staying true to their lack of chill, it seems Mzansi already has some cool ideas of what to do with the land.
When we get the land back kuzaufiwa..... #LandExpropriation pic.twitter.com/ZjiWXDjUyV— ANC Elections Chair (@MbalulaFikile) March 1, 2018
WHEN WE GET THE LAND #LandExpropriation without compensation 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Uzhh1k5C2L— #RIP Mr Nocanda💔 (@michael_hlomla) March 2, 2018
Obvs the memes for the people's desires with the land were also LIT!
When we finally get the land back bcoz @EFFSouthAfrica this is how we will pose#TheLandIsOurs pic.twitter.com/D2kb7iW3gT— Eddie M Brainy (@KingBrainy17) March 1, 2018
When we get what's ours....yes our land it's gonna be lit!!! pic.twitter.com/9EoRKrSIS6— ••Godsent•• (@PhilaFakude) March 1, 2018
They also went on to make other suggestions of what the land should come with, such as live stock!
Bathi we must be compensated for the stolen livestock that was taken together with the land 😂 pic.twitter.com/9n6hIcgoaU— Zinhle (@HazelbirdZinhle) March 1, 2018
Although it was mostly crazy ideas at first, the issue of land is clearly one that South Africans have been thinking about for a long time.
In addition to wanting to develop the land for agricultural purposes, people shared that they had business ideas such as using it for photography and building hotels.
What will you do with your piece of land fam?
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE