TshisaLIVE

ONLY IN SA: So, what will you do with your piece of land?

02 March 2018 - 10:08 By Chrizelda Kekana
A group of backyarders have laid out plots to occupy open land in NY112, Gugulethu.
A group of backyarders have laid out plots to occupy open land in NY112, Gugulethu.
Image: Mary-Anne Gontsana

While the matter of land redistribution is nothing to joke about, this is SA and we probably lost all chill when we lost the land. Now that there's talks about "getting the land back" people are already going crazy with ideas.

Even though the issue of land has been topical for some time, the Economic Freedom Fighters' victory on passing a motion for land expropriation without compensation in the National Assembly‚ which was overwhelmingly adopted, has left South Africans in a state of excitement.

The political party's motion led by EFF leader Julius Malema‚ was passed after 324 of 400 members of parliament voted on it on Tuesday. Eighty-three MPs voted against it‚ while 241 voted in favour of the motion. 

Staying true to their lack of chill, it seems Mzansi already has some cool ideas of what to do with the land. 

Obvs the memes for the people's desires with the land were also LIT!

They also went on to make other suggestions of what the land should come with, such as live stock!

Although it was mostly crazy ideas at first, the issue of land is clearly one that South Africans have been thinking about for a long time.

In addition to wanting to develop the land for agricultural purposes, people shared that they had business ideas such as using it for photography and building hotels.

What will you do with your piece of land fam?

Mandisa Nduna is coming 'all the way through' for her music this year

Just weeks after a video of actress Mandisa Nduna rapping to a Nokia tone went viral, she has revealed that releasing her own music has been long ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: Don Laka reveals prostate cancer battle

Music veteran Don Laka has revealed to TshisaLIVE that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer five years ago and is receiving treatment, as he ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Lusanda Mbane opens up about the ultimatum that led her to acting

It took an ultimatum from an old boss for Scandal! actress Lusanda Mbane to choose acting over her corporate gig, and it has been the most rewarding ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Zimkhitha Nyoka on being cast as a teenager

Zimkhitha Nyoka has become synonymous with teenage roles, but is grateful that she's not actually a teenager in an industry that can be a "dangerous ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Pearl Monama unfazed by backlash over her Generations character

Actress Pearl Monama has had her fair share of backlash for her role as Sphesihle 'Sphe' Cele but says that she has learnt to shrug off the hate her ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Pearl Monama unfazed by backlash over her Generations character TshisaLIVE
  2. Tumi Morake announces resignation from Jacaranda FM TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper takes on dropout haters: You wanna get schooled by a dropout? TshisaLIVE
  4. Caster and Violet steal the show at Laureus Sports Awards TshisaLIVE
  5. Tumi Morake's 'broken' over Jacaranda FM exit TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
X