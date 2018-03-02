Simz pens heartfelt letter to herself

Despite facing some of life's hardest challenges over the past six months, Simz Ngema continues to soldier on.

Six months ago, Simz life as she knew it was turned upside down when her husband Dumi Masilela was shot and killed in a botched hijacking in Tembisa.

While its been a rollercoaster few months, Simz manages to stay strong and motivate herself to lead a happy life.

The actress penned a heartfelt letter to remind her to keep her chin up during the dark days and inspire self love.

"To Quing Simz: for all the pain that you’ve been through, for all the tears you’ve cried, for all the sleepless nights, for all the lonely tearful drives...I am sorry. I know I’m not as good as Dumi Masilela at loving you but I’m gonna make sure that I love you with my everything, until the end of time."