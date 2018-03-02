TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Bonang Matheba snatched our souls with her 'Day in Abuja' shoot

02 March 2018 - 10:54 By Chrizelda Kekana
Bonang Matheba's latest photoshoot is a lot.
Image: Via Instagram

All we actually needed to write next to Bonang Matheba's pictures is "row us, we are your boats!"

Queen B has been holding out on posting her pictures on social media lately, compared to the usual influx of snaps. While her life has not stopped being fabulous, the presenter has been keeping her content exclusively for her app.

However, B came out with a bang on Thursday when she posted four breathtakingly beautiful pictures from a shoot she did in Nigeria recently. Bonang was captured through George Okoro's lense and gushed about how she loved her some Nigeria.

Even though there's no way to confirm if her claim to have shot the snaps in 10 minutes is true, everything about the pictures had that "thang".

From the river, to the flower covered canoe and the flamboyant dresses, it was magical.

