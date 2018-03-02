SNAPS: Pallance Dladla serves some Friday heat

Isibaya actor Pallance Dladla has shared some smoking-hot topless pictures for a Friday morning snack.

Dressed in a pair of denim dungarees without a shirt, the hunky actor channeled his inner handyman for the shoot.

"If you ever need a handyman in the house.. call this guy," Pallance captioned the picture.

We have a whole lot of stuff that needs fixing at the TshisaLIVE offices, what time can you be here?