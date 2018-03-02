TshisaLIVE

Soso Rungqu: From taking care of her dying dad to Isidingo fame

02 March 2018 - 13:10 By Chrizelda Kekana
Isidingo actress Soso Rungqu has opened up about the struggles she's faced in her life.
Isidingo actress Soso Rungqu has opened up about the struggles she's faced in her life.
Image: Via Twitter

Isidingo' actress Soso Rungqu may be one of the country's most well-known faces on TV, but just as she was starting out, she had to give it all up.

She told Drum magazine that she had to return home to help her father, Sakhiwo, as he became gravely ill. This happened as she was making her breakthrough into the industry, grinding her career to a halt.

"I had to give up the hustle and live (at) home for three years. My father would sometimes spend weeks and months in the hospital. Then he would be better and laugh, then the next thing he had dementia or couldn't walk. If it wasn't diabetes, epilepsy, kidney failure, hypertension or blood clots in the brain, it was something else. One day his body couldn't take it anymore and it shut down."

She said her father died in 2015 and despite knowing how sick he was, it was still a devastating blow.

Now, at 34-years-old, she has become a regular on our timelines for her role as Morongwa on Isidingo. Despite her hardship, Soso came back and followed her dreams. 

Tweeps have sung her praises, turned her into various memes and made some of her scenes go viral on social media.

Watch some of her iconic scenes below:

Saudi: People misunderstood my album's name, I don't glorify drugs

Rapper Saudi has come out to clarify that despite the title of his album, he isn't glorying drug abuse instead he's shining the light on the effect ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Mandisa Nduna is coming 'all the way through' for her music this year

Just weeks after a video of actress Mandisa Nduna rapping to a Nokia tone went viral, she has revealed that releasing her own music has been long ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Kagiso Lediga: I have been called ugly a lot by women in public

Kagiso Lediga's laid back attitude and trademark tee and pants have seen the comedian win over many fans and get dragged by others who have publicly ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: Don Laka reveals prostate cancer battle

Music veteran Don Laka has revealed to TshisaLIVE that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer five years ago and is receiving treatment, as he ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Lusanda Mbane opens up about the ultimatum that led her to acting

It took an ultimatum from an old boss for Scandal! actress Lusanda Mbane to choose acting over her corporate gig, and it has been the most rewarding ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Pearl Monama unfazed by backlash over her Generations character TshisaLIVE
  2. Tumi Morake announces resignation from Jacaranda FM TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper takes on dropout haters: You wanna get schooled by a dropout? TshisaLIVE
  4. Caster and Violet steal the show at Laureus Sports Awards TshisaLIVE
  5. Tumi Morake's 'broken' over Jacaranda FM exit TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
X