Soso Rungqu: From taking care of her dying dad to Isidingo fame

Isidingo' actress Soso Rungqu may be one of the country's most well-known faces on TV, but just as she was starting out, she had to give it all up.

She told Drum magazine that she had to return home to help her father, Sakhiwo, as he became gravely ill. This happened as she was making her breakthrough into the industry, grinding her career to a halt.

"I had to give up the hustle and live (at) home for three years. My father would sometimes spend weeks and months in the hospital. Then he would be better and laugh, then the next thing he had dementia or couldn't walk. If it wasn't diabetes, epilepsy, kidney failure, hypertension or blood clots in the brain, it was something else. One day his body couldn't take it anymore and it shut down."

She said her father died in 2015 and despite knowing how sick he was, it was still a devastating blow.

Now, at 34-years-old, she has become a regular on our timelines for her role as Morongwa on Isidingo. Despite her hardship, Soso came back and followed her dreams.

Tweeps have sung her praises, turned her into various memes and made some of her scenes go viral on social media.

Watch some of her iconic scenes below: