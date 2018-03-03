The Dineo Nchabeleng booty snap that stopped traffic on Insta

Ring of Lies actress Dineo Nchabeleng is one yummy mummy and she knows it.

Mzansi has watched the girl they knew as Angela on Generations transform into a young woman who isn't afraid to show off her assets.

The actress has blossomed into one of the young women to look out for in the industry.

She currently plays the role of Silindile on Mzansi Magic’s Ring of Lies and is now a mother to a two-year-old baby girl named Gabriella.

She posted a snap showing off her booty and fans loved it!