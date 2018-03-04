Jack Parow on his horrible experience with a weed cookie: I got fired from my job

Musician Jack Parow has become synonymous with having a 'chop en dop' and has repeatedly said that he is a full-time braaier and drinker and part-time musician.

It is this "realness" that has given him staying power in the music industry and has made him one of the most well-known Afrikaans rappers in SA.

But before all of the success and always having enough cash on hand to buy that braai meat, the musician had a few terrible job experiences.

He told Gareth Cliff on CliffCentral that he worked for the cemetery division in a city council and because it was so boring, he bought a weed cookie from a dealer on his lunch break.