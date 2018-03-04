TshisaLIVE

Jack Parow on his horrible experience with a weed cookie: I got fired from my job

04 March 2018 - 10:00 By Jessica Levitt
Jack Parow hasn't had the best job experiences.
Image: ALET PRETORIUS/GALLO IMAGES

Musician Jack Parow has become synonymous with having a 'chop en dop' and has repeatedly said that he is a full-time braaier and drinker and part-time musician.

It is this "realness" that has given him staying power in the music industry and has made him one of the most well-known Afrikaans rappers in SA.

But before all of the success and always having enough cash on hand to buy that braai meat, the musician had a few terrible job experiences.

He told Gareth Cliff on CliffCentral that he worked for the cemetery division in a city council and because it was so boring, he bought a weed cookie from a dealer on his lunch break.

It didn't go as planned though and cost him his job.

"It was super horrible (the job) because I had to go through all these cards and figure out where there were still graves open and allocate them. It was so f***ing boring, I ended up smoking marijuana to kind of get through the day."

He said he went to a dealer during his lunch break and the person happened to be selling cookies, something which made Jack nervous.

"You never know how strong it's going to be. Then I ate it and got so f***ed that I fell asleep on my desk at one and my boss woke me up at five and fired me. I went home and slept from six until seven the next morning. It was literally the most f***ed I have ever been on weed in my entire life."

