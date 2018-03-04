Ntando Mthethwa on married life: It's a blessing to be married to a pastor
04 March 2018 - 12:00
Former Miss SA Ntando Mthethwa couldn't be a happier bride and said it is a blessing to be a Mrs.
She and musician Khaya Mthethwa got married last year after dating for three months.
She told Isolezwe a lot has changed since she got hitched but she is grateful.
"Everything happened quickly and we made a decision to get married. I'm a pastor's wife now and the congregations welcomed me with open arms."
Ntando told the paper she is from a religious household and being married to a pastor has only enriched her life.
"Khaya is a good a man and I have learnt a lot from him, especially since we started living together. Even though he is away a lot for work, he is a loving and caring husband."
