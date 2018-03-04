WATCH: How to speak like Black Panther

As South Africans continue to rejoice in the glory of Black Panther and the fact that isiXhosa is spoken in the hit Marvel flick, internationally, it has got many tongue twisted.

An explainer video produced by the BBC has gone viral as some key isiXhosa phrases are given.

From hello to asking which side of the ride you are driving on, the video has amassed over 72,000 views on Facebook... and counting.

Check it out!