WATCH: Swizz Beatz attempts to jive to Wololo
04 March 2018 - 16:00
It's no secret that US music producer Swizz Beatz has a soft spot for Mzansi and everything it has to offer.
This obviously includes our chart topping tracks like Wololo.
Swizz who was in the country last month evidently digs Babes Wodumo's track and tried to bust a move to it.
Here's his attempt at breaking it down...Mzansi style:
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE