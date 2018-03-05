Here's why fans think Desmond Tutu film will be a 'train wreck'

After several years in production, a film based on Desmond Tutu, and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission will finally see the light of day, but fans are not impressed.

The movie, entitled The Forgiven, will screen in America this week and imagines a meeting between Tutu and prisoner Piet Blomfield who is looking for mercy. Set inside a high-security prison, the thriller plays out like an explosive cat-and-mouse game.

A trailer for the film, which stars Forest Whitaker as Tutu was released last week and fans immediately slammed Forest's accent, as well as, his lack of resemblance to Tutu.