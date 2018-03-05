TshisaLIVE

Here's why fans think Desmond Tutu film will be a 'train wreck'

05 March 2018 - 10:03 By Kyle Zeeman
Forest Whitaker plays the role of Desmond Tutu in upcoming thriller The Forgiven.
Forest Whitaker plays the role of Desmond Tutu in upcoming thriller The Forgiven.
Image: Supplied/ 13 Films

After several years in production, a film based on Desmond Tutu, and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission will finally see the light of day, but fans are not impressed.

The movie, entitled The Forgiven, will screen in America this week and imagines a meeting between Tutu and prisoner Piet Blomfield who is looking for mercy. Set inside a high-security prison, the thriller plays out like an explosive cat-and-mouse game.

A trailer for the film, which stars Forest Whitaker as Tutu was released last week and fans immediately slammed Forest's accent, as well as, his lack of resemblance to Tutu. 

Taking to social media and the comments section of the trailer, viewers predicted that Forest would struggle with the accent as much as he did in Black Panther. While others suggested that he looked nothing like Tutu.

Speaking about the decision to cast Forest as Tutu, the film's producers told The Wrap that the Hollywood star brought depth and power to the role.

“Forest Whitaker brings a great sense of depth and power to all his performances and he is the perfect match for Tutu’s complex character, president of 13 Films Tannaz Anisi said.

The Forgiven is based on Michael Ashton’s play, The Archbishop and The Antichrist. The project was first announced six years ago and at one time even included Vince Vaughn.

The film opens in the US on Friday March 9, with a South African release date yet to be confirmed. 

Black Motion want R3.7m after 'racist' plane incident

Award-winning music group Black Motion are planning to launch a R3.7m lawsuit against Comair after being escorted off a plane, allegedly because of ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Moshe Ndiki: Acting as Prince wasn't easier because I'm gay

Moshe Ndiki has been playing his gay character so well that fans have assumed Prince is an extension of him but the actor has clarified that it isn't ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

'She won't show her undies'- Winnie Khumalo's daughter makes waves

Winnie Khumalo's daughter Rethabile may have missed out on the Idols SA crown but she is determined to still make it in the music industry, with her ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Mo' Molemi: No amount of land will restore the dignity of the black man

Rapper-turned-farmer Motlapele "Mo' Molemi "Morule says that while land redistribution is a great start, no amount of land will restore the dignity ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. The Dineo Nchabeleng booty snap that stopped traffic on Insta TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: SA slang put to the test (Folks didn't know klipa, seriously) TshisaLIVE
  3. Shona Ferguson: It's embarrassing to see grown men interested in petty politics TshisaLIVE
  4. Ntando Mthethwa on married life: It's a blessing to be married to a pastor TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS: Bonang Matheba snatched our souls with her 'Day in Abuja' shoot TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Here are some of the big winners from the 2018 Oscars
Listeriosis in SA: what we know so far
X