I lost hope and cried myself to sleep, says Moneoa on music break

05 March 2018 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Moneoa nearly quit the industry after struggles to release her music left her feeling blue.
Moneoa nearly quit the industry after struggles to release her music left her feeling blue.
Image: Via Moneoa's Instagram

As she embarks on a massive musical return, songbird Moneoa has opened up about the pain and despair that saw her disappear from the industry for a while.

The Yekelela hitmaker released her first single in two years recently, a remake of her track Ziphi Inkomo

She said the song, which centres around the wait for lobola, became a strong metaphor for her life and career in music.

"It became a song about stagnation because I felt that I had stagnated. I had tasted success and the kind of recognition I wanted in my career but I suddenly saw those around me being elevated while I stayed behind."

She said a number of events prevented her from releasing the original song as a single, leaving her frustrated and depressed.

"I was being told to sing for my life and release something that will change the game. I was doing my best but I was never enough. I was giving my everything but watching it all fall apart."

It was during this time that Moneoa thought about quitting music for good.

"I lost hope and cried myself to sleep. I was in an incredibly dark place and I thought that if this was me, then maybe I wasn't supposed to make music anymore. Maybe it had run its course. I couldn't see the light at the end of the tunnel."

Like her nickname the rose, she soon flourished again when she found new love in the arms of a music producer and boss who helped her find strength and believe in herself again.

"I am grateful to him and to my fans for sticking by me. The response since the release of my new song has been incredible and I think this is a new chapter for me."


