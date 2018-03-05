'I’d rather everyone speaks their mother tongue,' says Somizi on language debate
An observation by Somizi after last night's episode of OPW has sparked a heated debate about language use, particularly the Zulu language.
On last night's episode of the wedding reality show, the couple caught viewer's attention with their "average" attempt to communicate in Zulu, despite being Tsonga.
While Zweli and Mildred were dragged by Twitter for not being proud of their own languages, a debate also started after Somizi said he thought it was better for everyone to just stick to their own mother tongue.
The Idols SA judge explained that although he spoke Zulu he wanted people around him to stick to their mother tongue so he could learn, instead of speaking "broken" Zulu.
Watching #opw I wonder y is it that most sa ppl feel the need to speak in Zulu when they’re not Zulu. I’m Zulu but I’d rather everyone speaks their mother tongue in that way we all get to learn each other’s languages. I believe all languages are equally important. Or kanjani— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) March 4, 2018
Shortly after Somizi shared his comments, his followers flooded his Twitter timeline with their opinions on the situation.
There were two distinct camps with some people agreeing that Zulu should not take prominence over other languages, while others said they had no choice but to speak the language.
Tweeps said that most people around them understood Zulu, which was the reason other non-Zulu speaking people spoke the language to accommodate them.
Some of Somizi's followers also defended the couple, saying they probably wanted to fit in.
Somizi's view which ignited the debate got over 500 retweets, over 3000 likes and a growing number of comments.
Here are some of the comments:
They tongue their choice. You also speak English that is on life support. Who fights u? pic.twitter.com/KpxC0IHtfw— Mkhathini (@BrutusKhoza) March 4, 2018
Most Zulus are dumb to learn other languages,,so the non Zulus lower themselves to the Zulus' level. By so doing they understand each other— Clarity Alex (@AlexClarity87) March 4, 2018
Iam Pedi but i speak Zulu most of the time because most SAns understand Zulu. 🤔— Brian Rams (@brianrams) March 4, 2018
indeed cos people end up speaking ISIZUTHU sizwe ngathi basithuka strong ..khuzekani tuuuu.. pic.twitter.com/svbuZvqkem— #EasterSowetoPicnic (@thanzy5) March 4, 2018
My impression is, in most cases people are trying to fit in, somehow Zulu is viewed as thè superior language in mzansi amongst our people, thus other languages are looked down upon. I insist on my Tswana, and people will respond in their Zulu, we understand each other, no problem— Refilwe (@Ree_SSL) March 4, 2018
I think it depends on where you are at that moment, if Zulus dominate then you have to try and speak thier language, I work in Pretoria and i speak Sepedi and Setswana there simply because they dominate and I don't wanna look stereotype— IG: nokuthulangcobo_ (@Noku2langcobo) March 4, 2018
Ningixoshile angithi...speak what eva pic.twitter.com/MQmTjTXOVK— Amos (@Amos74077142) March 4, 2018
@somizi there is no fulfilling moment like responding to someone in their language when they actually assumed you cannot speak their language🤣🙈🤣— Black Madondo (@blackmadondo) March 4, 2018
I once supervised a group of artisans. 4 Shonas, 3 Xhosas, 2 Tsongas and one Tswana. There was not a Zulu amongst them, but they used isiZulu to communicate with each other as a group.— Umzulu phaqa (@Siyabashaya) March 4, 2018
