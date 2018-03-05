'I’d rather everyone speaks their mother tongue,' says Somizi on language debate

An observation by Somizi after last night's episode of OPW has sparked a heated debate about language use, particularly the Zulu language.

On last night's episode of the wedding reality show, the couple caught viewer's attention with their "average" attempt to communicate in Zulu, despite being Tsonga.

While Zweli and Mildred were dragged by Twitter for not being proud of their own languages, a debate also started after Somizi said he thought it was better for everyone to just stick to their own mother tongue.

The Idols SA judge explained that although he spoke Zulu he wanted people around him to stick to their mother tongue so he could learn, instead of speaking "broken" Zulu.