'I’d rather everyone speaks their mother tongue,' says Somizi on language debate

05 March 2018 - 11:28 By Chrizelda Kekana
Somizi's tweet about language started a debate on Twitter.
Image: Via Instagram

An observation by Somizi after last night's episode of OPW has sparked a heated debate about language use, particularly the Zulu language.

On last night's episode of the wedding reality show, the couple caught viewer's attention with their "average" attempt to communicate in Zulu, despite being Tsonga.

While Zweli and Mildred were dragged by Twitter for not being proud of their own languages, a debate also started after Somizi said he thought it was better for everyone to just stick to their own mother tongue. 

The Idols SA judge explained that although he spoke Zulu he wanted people around him to stick to their mother tongue so he could learn, instead of speaking "broken" Zulu.

Shortly after Somizi shared his comments, his followers flooded his Twitter timeline with their opinions on the situation.

There were two distinct camps with some people agreeing that Zulu should not take prominence over other languages, while others said they had no choice but to speak the language. 

Tweeps said that most people around them understood Zulu, which was the reason other non-Zulu speaking people spoke the language to accommodate them.

Some of Somizi's followers also defended the couple, saying they probably wanted to fit in. 

Somizi's view which ignited the debate got over 500 retweets, over 3000 likes and a growing number of comments.

Here are some of the comments:

