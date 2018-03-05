Letoya Makhene hit by separation anxiety during Generations return

Letoya Makhene was happy to be back on set of Generations: The Legacy but said the hardest part of returning was being away from her four-month-old baby.

Letoya welcomed a baby boy late last year and stepped out of the spotlight for several months. She told TshisaLIVE she suffered from separation anxiety when she eventually had to prepare to return to set.

"The most difficult part of returning to Generations was the separation anxiety. It is a real thing. I missed my baby so much. I had it for a good part of the build up to me returning to work and a little after I had started again. I had it worse than with any of my other kids. I honestly think it is because I am older now."

The 33-year-old mom of four has been breastfeeding since giving birth and said she enjoyed the bond she developed with her child by doing so. Although she has not received any backlash over the decision, she said she did not care what people think.

"I don't give a sh*t what people think. I have been breastfeeding and sharing pictures of it on social media and I haven't had any criticism. If I did, I would probably tell them to f**k off. It is beautiful and I will defend any woman's right to do it."

Letoya said she loved being a mom and was grateful to her children for giving her perspective.

"I absolutely love being a mom. It is the best thing in the world. I see myself in my children and am amazed at the light they bring into my life."

Besides returning to screens, Letoya is gunning for the music charts with a new song co-written and produced by her father, music veteran Blondie Makhene. The track is called Qinisela and is available on digital music stores.

"He is such an inspiration to me. He knows me better than anyone so he knows how to get the best out of me and push me beyond what I think is my limit. It won't be the last song we do together."