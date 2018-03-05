Ntsiki Mazwai slams comrades who went into exile & gets credit for 'running away'
Ntsiki Mazwai has never been shy to share her thoughts, and for a Monday morning she's directed her focus to comrades who went into exile, saying they aren't worthy of preferential treatment.
The poet took to Twitter to question why freedom fighters, who sought refuge in neighbouring countries during the fight against apartheid seemingly get more credit than those who stayed and fought.
Ntsiki questioned why these people were rewarded for "running away".
I want to unpack why comrades who went to exile,comrades who essentially ran away get more struggle cred than comrades who STAYED AND FOUGHT— #TheMasterPiece (@ntsikimazwai) March 5, 2018
Iv always wondered why people who went to exile are treated with preferential treatment when they weren't even here for the war 🙄— #TheMasterPiece (@ntsikimazwai) March 5, 2018
Ntsiki explained that she has witnessed the effect that fighting the system had on her father.
She added that her father, Dr Thami Mazwai had both physical and emotional scars from being tortured at Robben Island.
Our parents stayed and fought. Our parents have physical scars....all You exile people have is foreign accents!!!!!!— #TheMasterPiece (@ntsikimazwai) March 5, 2018
My father Dr Thami Mazwai still has physical (and emotional) scars from being tortured at Robben Island......so don't tell me about exile— #TheMasterPiece (@ntsikimazwai) March 5, 2018
Ntsiki went on to label people who went into exile as "cowards" who chose to protect their families leaving the masses to suffer by themselves.
She said "running" away should not be rewarded and that going into exile should not be considered a "struggle credential".
The poet said she's observed how the people who went into exile apparently returned to SA and according to her has become the "black elite".
So don't come here and tell me about exile credentials....ngamagwala lawo who protected their families and left SA masses— #TheMasterPiece (@ntsikimazwai) March 5, 2018
The fact that you went to exile CANNOT be your struggle credential......what did you ACTUALLY do/achieve besides running away???— #TheMasterPiece (@ntsikimazwai) March 5, 2018
And when u examine it....these exile families are the black elite. These people are not our heroes chaps.— #TheMasterPiece (@ntsikimazwai) March 5, 2018
