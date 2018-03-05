TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai slams comrades who went into exile & gets credit for 'running away'

05 March 2018 - 09:57 By Chrizelda Kekana
Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai believes that comrades who went into exile do not deserve special treatment.
Ntsiki Mazwai has never been shy to share her thoughts, and for a Monday morning she's directed her focus to comrades who went into exile, saying they aren't worthy of preferential treatment.

The poet took to Twitter to question why freedom fighters, who sought refuge in neighbouring countries during the fight against apartheid seemingly get more credit than those who stayed and fought.

Ntsiki questioned why these people were rewarded for "running away".

Ntsiki explained that she has witnessed the effect that fighting the system had on her father. 

She added that her father, Dr Thami Mazwai had both physical and emotional scars from being tortured at Robben Island.

Ntsiki went on to label people who went into exile as "cowards" who chose to protect their families leaving the masses to suffer by themselves.

She said "running" away should not be rewarded and that going into exile should not be considered a "struggle credential".

The poet said she's observed how the people who went into exile apparently returned to SA  and according to her has become the "black elite". 

