Tweezy & AKA bury the hatchet: It's all good vibes now

05 March 2018 - 13:36 By Kyle Zeeman
Tweezy has started working with AKA again after their explosive feud.
Tweezy has started working with AKA again after their explosive feud.
Image: Via Tweezy's Instagram

A year after an explosive social media feud between rapper AKA and producer Tweezy split the internet, the pair have reunited and are working on the Caiphus Song hitmaker's upcoming album.

The pair were nearly an unstoppable duo on AKA's last solo album, Levels, but fell out after AKA claimed that Tweezy was taking too much credit for the music in interviews. It led to an exchange of words that had many fans wondering if the pair would ever work together again.

But just like AKA had got over his feud with Anatii to work on an album together, the rapper and Tweezy made peace.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, AKA's manager Tshiamo Letswene said the pair had reunited and were working together like nothing had ever happened.

"They had a fallout but they are working together again. It has been positive and they are really getting along well. It's been great to see in studio. I don't know who approached who but they have sorted out their issues"

Tshiamo said Tweezy worked on several tracks on AKA's upcoming album, Touch My Blood, due for release in May. While the rapper posted a short clip of the pair in studio over the weekend on Instagram Stories.

AKA previously hinted at a more biographical and personal album than his previous releases, and told fans he had assembled an all-star team to work on the project.

"He is still making music for Africa. He is still huge in Nigeria. He is huge in West Africa. And so collaborations with people on the continent will happen. And obviously he will also feature people like Yanga, who he knows can go with a melody or add something to the project," Tshiamo added.

TshisaLIVE
