TshisaLIVE

Zodwa heading to Zambia, despite being labelled 'unchristian'

05 March 2018 - 11:45 By Kyle Zeeman
Zodwa Wabantu is adamant that she will perform in Zambia this weekend.
Zodwa Wabantu is adamant that she will perform in Zambia this weekend.
Image: Via Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu has rubbished claims she's been banned from performing in Zambia this weekend, telling TshisaLIVE that she has a contract to perform and will be rocking up with no panties, despite a religious and political leader's protests.

The dancer made headlines in Zambia recently when the National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister, Godfridah Sumaili, told state-run newspaper The Times of Zambia that Zodwa was not welcome in the country and was promoting immorality with her shows.

As men and women took to social media to protest the decision, the minister denied that Zodwa has been banned from the country, instead insisting the entertainer did not have the correct permits to perform.  She once again raised issue with Zodwa's decision not to wear underwear and said that Zambia was a "Christian nation" that promoted values.

However, a letter seen by TshisaLIVE shows that promoters and Zodwa's team had agreed to have her in the country to perform this weekend and had paid Zodwa's R35,000 booking fee in full. 

Zodwa told TshisaLIVE that nothing would stop her from performing in the country and slammed "hypocrites" who had labelled her "unchristian."

"I have signed all the paperwork and I am flying out later this week to perform there. I think that people are just trying to sabotage me and the event. The underwear thing is my choice and I don't understand why people are so upset. There are Christians who do much worse things behind closed doors."

She said that authorities were hoping to pray for her and cast out her "demons" while she was in the country.

"I will never wear a panty. I won't change who I am for them. Maybe they think they will pray for me or make me better. I survived 2017 and I will survive this year. They can go and f*ck off if they have a problem with it."

The reports come only months after Zodwa was reportedly banned from performing in Lesotho. She also cancelled shows in Zimbabwe after an outcry over her scheduled shows in the country, citing security fears.

Black Motion want R3.7m after 'racist' plane incident

Award-winning music group Black Motion are planning to launch a R3.7m lawsuit against Comair after being escorted off a plane, allegedly because of ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Moshe Ndiki: Acting as Prince wasn't easier because I'm gay

Moshe Ndiki has been playing his gay character so well that fans have assumed Prince is an extension of him but the actor has clarified that it isn't ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

'She won't show her undies'- Winnie Khumalo's daughter makes waves

Winnie Khumalo's daughter Rethabile may have missed out on the Idols SA crown but she is determined to still make it in the music industry, with her ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Mo' Molemi: No amount of land will restore the dignity of the black man

Rapper-turned-farmer Motlapele "Mo' Molemi "Morule says that while land redistribution is a great start, no amount of land will restore the dignity ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. The Dineo Nchabeleng booty snap that stopped traffic on Insta TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: SA slang put to the test (Folks didn't know klipa, seriously) TshisaLIVE
  3. Shona Ferguson: It's embarrassing to see grown men interested in petty politics TshisaLIVE
  4. Ntando Mthethwa on married life: It's a blessing to be married to a pastor TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS: Bonang Matheba snatched our souls with her 'Day in Abuja' shoot TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Here are some of the big winners from the 2018 Oscars
Listeriosis in SA: what we know so far
X