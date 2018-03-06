LIVE: Offensive? Censorship? Inxeba in court over X18 rating

An appeal against the X18 rating of Inxeba (The Wound) is being heard in the Pretoria High Court, with producers of the film arguing the rating should be dismissed and the film should be allowed back on screens.

The film was originally given a 16LS rating by the Film and Publication Board (FPB) but after complaints by the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) and the Man & Boy Foundation, the FPB's Appeals Tribunal gave it a rating of X18 - the same as hardcore porn.

This meant the film was taken off circuit and could only be shown at a designated adult premises (sex shops).

The matter is now being heard in the Pretoria High Court.